Nashville Sounds announce 2024 Season Ticket Memberships Specials

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today a variety of incentives and prizes for fans who place a deposit for a 2024 season ticket membership.

Fans can choose from the following: full-season membership (75 games), half-season membership (38 games) or one of four different partial-season memberships (18 games). All 2024 season ticket member information can be found at www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/memberships/earlybird.

Memberships start as low as $368.00 per seat and can save fans up to 30% off day-of-game ticket prices. In addition to monetary savings, early-bird benefits for those who place a $100.00 deposit include free parking, exclusive season ticket member events, and entry into each of the following drawings:

Four All-Inclusive Tickets to a 2023 game of your choice – winner announced Friday, August 18th.

2024 MiLB TV subscription – winner announced on Friday, August 25th.

A Sounds Owner’s Experience for four (4) during a remaining 2023 game ($600.00 value) – winner announced Friday, September 1st.

A Club Suite night for an April 2024 game at First Horizon Park ($500.00 value includes eight (8) tickets) – winner announced Friday, September 8th.

A custom Sounds jersey ($120.00 value) – winner announced Friday, September 15th.

A Sounds team-autographed bat – winner will be announced Friday, September 22nd.

All fans who place their deposit by the early-bird deadline (Friday, September 22nd at 11:59pm central time) will receive a special invitation to participate in the annual Swing for Your Seats event on Saturday, September 23rd from 9:00am to Noon. A representative for each season ticket member account will receive five (5) swings to win their 2024 season tickets for free by hitting a home run at First Horizon Park.

Members who choose to pay in full for their 2024 season ticket membership by the early-bird deadline on September 22nd are eligible to receive one (1) ticket per seat on their plan to attend a 2024 Minor League Baseball road game with transportation via bus provided by the Sounds. The specific game will be determined by the Sounds upon the 2024 schedule release.

The 2024 schedule will be released at a later date.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2023.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.