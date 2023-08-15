78.6 F
9-11 ceremony to be held by Clarksville Fire Rescue

Clarksville Fire RescueClarksville, TN – Fire Chief Freddie Montgomery Jr. and Clarksville Fire Rescue will conduct an annual 9/11 Ceremony, honoring those lost in the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001.

The ceremony will be held on Monday, September 11th, 2023 beginning at 8:59am at Fire Station 1, located at 802 Main Street.

This event is open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

The ceremony will include a joint color guard consisting of local first responders and military personnel, placement of a memorial wreath, and recognition of CFR firefighters that died in the line of duty.

