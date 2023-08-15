APSU Soccer releases Promotional Schedule

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer announced its promotional schedule for the 2023 soccer season Monday.

The Governors host eight matches at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field this season, beginning Thursday, with the regular-season opener against UT Martin. The contest is the team’s “Last Days of Summer” game and features numerous summer activities for people of all ages.

Every Sunday home match will be “Sicle Sunday” where free popsicles are handed prior to the match. Open tailgating is also encouraged throughout the 2023 soccer season. For more information on how to sign up, email Cole Langford at langfordc@apsu.edu

Admission to all Austin Peay State University soccer matches is free.

A complete promotional schedule for the 2023 soccer schedule is found below.

August 17th APSU vs. UT Martin

Last Days of Summer: We’re bringing the beach to Stacheville to kick off the 2023 season! From numerous beach-themed giveaways, to pregame and halftime activities, come celebrate the start of the season and catch some sun as the Govs take on the Skyhawks at 6:00pm.

August 20th APSU vs. Lindenwood

Fur on the Field: Bring your dogs to the pitch for “Fur on the Field!” Local pet store Riley’s Pet Market will be out with water and treats for all your furry friends.

September 3rd APSU vs. Morehead State

Parents Day: Celebrate Labor Day Weekend with your parents and have them come watch the Govs as they face rival Morehead State. Parents and their student-athlete will be recognized prior to the match.

Tailgate: Bring your grill, hot dogs, and hamburgers and come tailgate before Sunday’s match against one of the Govs’ oldest rivals.

September 14th APSU vs. Bellarmine

ASUN Opener: Ring in the start of Austin Peay State University’s second season in the ASUN against Bellarmine with numerous giveaways and a packed house at Morgan Bros. Soccer Field.

School Spirit Night & Clarksville’s Hometown Team: It may not be Friday, but you can still wear red and cheer on Clarksville’s Hometown Team during Thursday’s match alongside the Governors Own Marching Band and cheer team.

September 28th APSU vs. Central Arkansas

Youth Day & Club Night: Bring your youth team out to watch the APSU Govs face the Sugar Bears. Teams that come to watch the Govs get the opportunity to take the pitch during halftime and show their soccer skills just like the Govs! We’ll also be handing our glow sticks to everyone in attendance for our first-ever “Club Night.”

October 1st APSU vs. North Alabama

Senior Day: Help us celebrate our four seniors –Tori Case, Hannah Wilson, Kirsten Monk, and Chloe Murphy – for Senior Day.

October 12th APSU vs. Kennesaw State

Gumbo Cookout: With the weather starting to get cooler in mid-October, it is the perfect opportunity for our first-ever Gumbo Cookout at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field! Bring your pots, ingredients, and homemade recipes to share with friends, family, and other fans!

If you would like to participate in our Gumbo Cookout, email Cole Langford at langfordc@apsu.edu for more information.

Military/First Responders Appreciation Day: The Governors also will be honoring all military personnel and first responders leading up to the contest.

October 15th APSU vs. Queens

Alumni Day: Calling all Austin Peay State University soccer alumni! Whether you were on the Govs’ inaugural 2002 roster or just graduated, come and celebrate the past and present of the program for the Govs’ final regular-season home match of 2023! We’ll be giving away soccer koozies and you’ll have the opportunity to get a limited-edition APSU soccer t-shirt with a donation to the program.

