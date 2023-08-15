APSU to host Govs Fest 2023 to kick off 2023 Football Season

Clarksville, TN – Get ready to kick off the 2023 Austin Peay State University (APSU) football season! Join Clarksville’s Hometown Team on Maynard Family Field at Fortera Stadium on August 25th from 5:00pm until 8:00pm, for an unforgettable evening packed with games, great food, live music, and fireworks!

The second-annual Govs Fest will be bigger and better than last year with the event being held in conjunction with Austin Peay State University’s Freshman Convocation. Govs Fest is a free event and is open to all for a fun night with Clarksville’s Hometown Team.

Following the conclusion of convocation at 4:30pm, all freshman students will be led by the Governors’ Own Marching Band through the “Govs Walk” to Fortera Stadium where they will join the Clarksville community and the Austin Peay football team for an extraordinary evening!

APSU’s Govs Fest will have something for everyone with games and inflatables for our junior Govs, a lineup of local food trucks, and entertainment from DJ Frostbite. Then at 6:00pm, American Idol contestant and Clarksville’s own Haven Madison will take the stage for a free concert! Fans are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to sit on Maynard Family Field and enjoy the concert.

A select group of Austin Peay State University partners will also be set up on the Morton Family Track to interact and give away promotional items to the Clarksville Community.

As the kickoff event for the 2023 Austin Peay State University football team, head coach Scotty Walden and the Governors football team will be in attendance at Govs Fest to meet the community and sign autographs on an exclusive 2023 season poster. Also don’t miss the chance to secure your seat for the 2023 football season as both season and single-game tickets will be available for purchase during Govs Fest.

To close out a fun-filled night at Fortera Stadium, there will be a firework show by Pyro Shows. Following the fireworks show, all APSU students are encouraged to attend Glowchella, a music festival-themed interactive dance party, from 8:00pm-11:00pm on the Austin Peay State University Intramural field.