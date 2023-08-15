City of Clarksville announces Tessa Luntz selected as City Human Resources Director

Clarksville, TN – Tessa Luntz has been named Director of Human Resources for the City of Clarksville, effective immediately.

Having most recently served as the department’s Deputy Director and as Interim Director when the top position was vacated, Luntz now permanently ascends to head of the department that is devoted to developing and supporting the City’s workforce in the areas of benefits and compensation, employee relations, Equal Employment Opportunity, Risk Management, safety, and workplace training.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said Luntz is well-equipped to lead at the next level in HR for the City’s multi-faceted workforce.

“Tessa brings a depth and breadth of experience in human resources to the city, and has a proven record of success in developing the talent to provide first-class service to our citizens.” Mayor Pitts said.

“Her thorough knowledge of the law and her problem-solving attitude make her the right choice to lead our city during these challenging days of recruiting and retaining top talent. I could not be more pleased that she has accepted the position of Director of Human Resources,” he said.

A Clarksville native with vast professional and educational experience in the field of human resources, Luntz said she is eager to serve the City as department Director.

“I am honored to continue serving the City of Clarksville and the wonderful employees within this organization in a different capacity,” Luntz said.

“I look forward to this opportunity, and I am equipped with the knowledge, competencies, and experience to lead the City of Clarksville’s Human Resources department as we incorporate the components of Mayor Pitts’ strategic vision,” she said.

An Austin Peay State University graduate who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration (2015) and Master of Science Degree in Management (2018), Luntz is also certified through the Society for Human Resources Management.

She began working in the public sector at the state level, with the State of Tennessee Department of Human Resources, in 2016.

Luntz joined the City of Clarksville Human Resources department in January 2020.

She has been married to her husband, Austin Luntz, for four years, and they welcomed their first daughter, Amelia, in April 2023.