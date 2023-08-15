76.8 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department Captain Travis Filmore Graduates From Northwestern School of Police...
News

Clarksville Police Department Captain Travis Filmore Graduates From Northwestern School of Police Staff, Command Class #550

News Staff
By News Staff
(L to R) Clarksville Police Department Captain Travis Filmore and Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell.
(L to R) Clarksville Police Department Captain Travis Filmore and Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Chief David Crockarell is pleased to announce the recent graduation of Captain Travis Filmore from the School of Police Staff and Command (Class #550) at Northwestern University.

The School of Police Staff and Command provides upper-level college instruction in a total of twenty-seven core blocks of instruction and additional optional blocks during each session.

The major topics of study include Leadership, Human Resources, Employee Relations, Organizational Behavior, Applied Statistics, Planning and Policy Development, Budgeting, and Resource Allocation.

Each student is academically challenged through written examinations, projects, presentations, and quizzes in addition to a staff study paper that are all required parts of the curriculum. Upon successful completion, students may be awarded a total of 6 units of undergraduate credit from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

Previous article
APSU to host Govs Fest 2023 to kick off 2023 Football Season
Next article
Clarksville Police Department set Perimeter on Union Hall Drive at White Oak Road
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online