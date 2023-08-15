Clarksville Police Department Captain Travis Filmore Graduates From Northwestern School of Police Staff, Command Class #550

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Chief David Crockarell is pleased to announce the recent graduation of Captain Travis Filmore from the School of Police Staff and Command (Class #550) at Northwestern University.

The School of Police Staff and Command provides upper-level college instruction in a total of twenty-seven core blocks of instruction and additional optional blocks during each session.

The major topics of study include Leadership, Human Resources, Employee Relations, Organizational Behavior, Applied Statistics, Planning and Policy Development, Budgeting, and Resource Allocation.

Each student is academically challenged through written examinations, projects, presentations, and quizzes in addition to a staff study paper that are all required parts of the curriculum. Upon successful completion, students may be awarded a total of 6 units of undergraduate credit from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.