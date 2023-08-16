APSU Soccer hosts UT Martin Skyhawks to begin 2023 season

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer opens its 2023 season with a Thursday 6:00pm match against UT Martin at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

The Governors open their 22nd season against the first of four opponents they faced during their inaugural campaign in 2002. The Skyhawks lead the all-time series, 14-6-2; however, APSU ended a five-match winless streak against their in-state rival following a 2-0 victory in Martin last season which was head coach Kim McGowan‘s first win as the Govs’ gaffer.

Austin Peay State University’s roster features 19 returning players from McGowan’s first season at the helm, including starting midfielder Alec Baumgardt, who led the team in goals (four), shots on goal (15), and shots (31) a season ago. Junior Lindsey McMahon also returns to APSU’s defensive team.

The Fountain Hills, Arizona native has started all 35 matches in her career and led the team with 1,606 minutes in 2002 while going the distance in 17 of 18 contests.

The APSU Govs dropped a 1-0 exhibition decision to Little Rock, on August 12th, which saw all 24 active players take the pitch in the preseason affair. All 11 newcomers also took the pitch for the Govs in the exhibition and look to make their collegiate and APSU debuts against the Skyhawks.

Junior Katie Bahn looks to make her first-career start between the pipes in the regular-season opener. The Hendersonville native played 60 minutes against the Trojans on Saturday and made a quartet of saves. Bahn has logged 18 minutes across her career heading into Thursday’s matchup.

The Skyhawks are led by first-year head coach Mike Varga who brings 28 years of head coaching experience to the program. Varga spent the last nine seasons at Gardner-Webb where he compiled a 68-80-4 record.

UT Martin returns 10 players from their 2022 team that went 4-9-5 and 1-5-2 in Ohio Valley Conference play. Their 2023 team also features 17 new additions.



Austin Peay State University junior Hannah Zahn looks to make her APSU debut against her former team. Zahn played in 34 matches for the Skyhawks in 2021-22, earning 23 starts and tallying 1,931 minutes of action, while helping UTM secure the 2021 OVC Regular-season title.

Last Days of Summer

We’re bringing the beach to Stacheville to kick off the 2023 season! From numerous beach-themed giveaways, to pregame and halftime activities, come celebrate the start of the season and catch some sun as the APSU Govs take on the Skyhawks at 6:00pm.

The Scouting Report

Their Gaffer: Mike Varga, first season at UT Martin. 254-238-57 career record in 28 seasons.

2023 Record: 0-0-0 (0-0-0 OVC)

Their 2023 Season So Far: The Skyhawks defeated Southern Illinois 1-0 in an exhibition match on Saturday.

2022 Record: 4-9-5 (1-5-2 OVC)

2022 Season Result: After entering the 2022 OVC Championship as the No. 7 seed, UT Martin defeated No. 6 Little Rock, 1-0, to advance to the tournament’s quarterfinals against Morehead State. The Skyhawks’ 2022 season ended after falling in penalty kicks, 4-3.

All-Time Series: 14-6-2 UTM. 7-3-1 UTM in Clarksville.

Last Meeting: Austin Peay State University ended a five-match winless streak to the Skyhawks last season following a 2-0 victory, on August 31st, which was head coach Kim McGowan‘s first win at APSU. APSU alumna Anna McPhie netted her second goal of the season in the 57th minute before Alec Baumgardt extended the Govs’ lead in the 80th minute securing the multi-score victory.

Of Note: The Skyhawks return 2022 First Team All-OVC selection, Izzy Patterson after tallying a pair of goals and assists during her sophomore season. The junior midfielder also was a 2021 Second Team All-OVC and All-OVC Newcomer selection as a freshman.

Quick Kicks

Austin Peay State University officially kicks off the 22nd season in program history against UT Martin on August 17th at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field. The game starts at 6:00pm.

The APSU Govs face four opponents in 2023 that they faced in its inaugural season in UT Martin, Chattanooga, Morehead State, and Lipscomb.

Austin Peay State University returns 19 student-athletes from a season ago, including junior midfielder Alec Baumgardt, who led the team in goals (four), shots on goal (15), and shots (31). The Federal Way, Washington native has led the team in goals and points each season of her collegiate career.

Another notable returner for the APSU Govs this season is junior Lindsey McMahon, who helped lead an APSU defensive unit that posted six shutouts in 2022, which was tied for the fourth-most in a single season in program history. McMahon was one of seven Govs to start all 18 matches last season and logged a team-best 1,606 minutes while playing all 90 minutes 17 times, including in all 10 ASUN contests.

Austin Peay State University’s 11 newcomers are comprised of nine freshmen and a pair of transfers.

McGowan’s two transfers are Hannah Zahn (UT Martin) and Mackenzie James (Western Michigan). Zahn played in 34 matches for the Skyhawks and won the 2021 OVC Regular-Season Championship during her freshman season, while James played in 13 matches for the Broncos during her freshman season in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

McGowan’s nine freshmen are the most in her two-year career as head coach of the Govs, surpassing her seven freshman signings in 2022.

While the Govs’ roster features 19 returners and 11 newcomers, the coaching staff remains the same, as McGowan and assistant coaches Taylor Borman and Emma Kershner return for their second year patrolling the sideline. However, McGowan did add Cera Prather, a graduate assistant and former goalkeeper at Murray State, to the staff.

There has been a position battle for the starting goalkeeper position throughout summer practices. Whether the nod goes to junior Katie Bahn or incoming freshman Lauryn Berry, the APSU Govs will have a new keeper between the piped in 2023 following Dion’s graduation in May. Bahn has logged 18 minutes in her career, while Berry looks to become the second freshman keeper to man the starting role since Sarah Broadbent did such in the Govs’ inaugurals season in 2002.

Austin Peay State University’s 19-match season consists of 11 road matches – tied for the most in program history. The APSU Govs 11 road matches feature two contests in North Dakota, where they play North Dakota (August 25th) and North Dakota State (August 27th) for their first and second road matches of the season, respectively.



Austin Peay State University is 41-50-13 all-time against its 2023 schedule with its most against a single opponent being its 10 against Chattanooga.



The APSU Govs look to punch their first ticket to the ASUN Championship in 2023. A trip to the tournament also would be the Govs’ first postseason appearance since the 2019 OVC Tournament.

Follow The APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Soccer



Austin Peay State University closes a brief, two-match homestand to open its 2023 campaign on Sunday, at 1:00pm when it takes on Lindenwood at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.