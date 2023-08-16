Austin Peay State University names Dr. Carol Clark chief of staff at APSU

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) President Mike Licari has appointed Dr. Carol Clark as the University’s new chief of staff. With over two decades of experience at APSU, Clark brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong commitment to the University’s mission. Clark’s appointment is effective July 1st, 2023.

In addition to her new role, Clark will continue to serve as the secretary to the APSU Board of Trustees and chief government relations officer, where she has played a crucial role in supporting the board’s operations and fostering relationships with government, civic, and community leaders.

Throughout her tenure at APSU, Clark has spearheaded numerous initiatives that have transcended division lines. Notably, she chaired the University Transition Task Force for the FOCUS Act, successfully overseeing Austin Peay State University’s transition from system-level to institutional-level governance with minimal disruption to the university community.

Clark’s dedication to military initiatives is also commendable. She coordinated APSU’s participation in the Fort Campbell community Listening Meeting, preparing valuable testimony on the potential impact of a personnel reduction at the Army post on the local region. Furthermore, she served on the Governor’s Military Education Task Force and played a pivotal role in organizing and hosting the inaugural Tennessee Veterans Education Academy at APSU in 2015.

Licari expressed his confidence in Clark’s ability to excel in her new role, stating, “I am thrilled to have Dr. Clark as our new chief of staff. Her extensive experience and dedication to our Govs community will contribute to the advancement of Austin Peay, playing a vital role in our strategic decision-making while strengthening our campus.”

As an APSU alumna, Clark holds a Bachelor of Business Administration, a Master of Communication and an Ed.S. in Educational Leadership and Administration from Austin Peay. She furthered her education by earning a doctoral degree in Educational Leadership from Western Kentucky University.

As chief of staff, Clark will work closely with the president and the senior leadership team to ensure effective administrative management, promote collaboration across all departments and champion the University’s commitment to student success.