Tennessee Gas Prices come down Three Cents

Tennessee is now the 4th least expensive state in the country for Gas Prices

Nashville, TN – After rising for three consecutive weeks, the state gas price average has moved slightly lower. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.43 which is 34 cents more expensive than one month ago but seven cents less than one year ago.

“Gas prices moved slightly lower across Tennessee last week, which is a nice break from the recent trends we’ve seen. Gas prices previously rose 37 cents in a three-week period,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for The Auto Club Group.

“While this is a welcome change, it’s uncertain how long this downward trend will last. Last week, gasoline futures rebounded to levels similar to what we were seeing earlier this month. For this week, drivers should continue to expect fluctuations in pump pricing and know that there is a possibility that gas prices may begin to move higher given the recent changes we’ve seen in the market,” Cooper stated.

Quick Facts

80% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.50

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $3.22 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.74 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is now the 4th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

The national average for a gallon of gas moved three cents higher after hovering around $3.82 for about ten days, a noteworthy length for price stability.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand jumped from 8.84 to 9.30 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased from 219.1 to 216.4 million bbl. Higher demand, amid tighter supply, has helped to keep pump prices elevated. If gas demand remains high, alongside increasing oil prices, drivers should brace for increases in pump prices.

Today’s national average of $3.85 is 29 cents more than a month ago but 10 cents less than a year ago.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $1.48 to settle at $84.40. The price of oil has not been this high since mid-April 2023. Prices have increased amid market optimism that oil demand will be more robust than expected during this half of 2023 and into 2024.

According to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), world oil demand is expected to rise by 2.25 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, compared with growth of 2.44 million bpd in 2023.

Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories increased from 439.8 to 445.6 million bbl.

Drivers can find current gas prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Jackson ($3.51), Memphis ($3.48), Nashville ($3.47)

metro markets – Jackson ($3.51), Memphis ($3.48), Nashville ($3.47) Least expensive metro markets – Knoxville ($3.36), Chattanooga ($3.36), Clarksville ($3.39)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $3.431 $3.435 $3.466 $3.096 $3.509 Chattanooga $3.366 $3.384 $3.450 $3.017 $3.414 Knoxville $3.360 $3.361 $3.366 $3.046 $3.684 Memphis $3.481 $3.477 $3.485 $3.152 $3.630 Nashville $3.478 $3.482 $3.551 $3.162 $3.407 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec, and two U.S. territories.

ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings, and more. ACG belongs to the National AAA Federation with more than 62 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.