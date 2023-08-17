Austin Peay State University to hold Atkins Family Beach Volleyball Facility Ribbon Cutting Celebration August 30th

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host the Atkins Family Beach Volleyball Facility Ribbon Cutting on Wednesday, August 30th at 10:30am at the Atkins Family Beach Volleyball Facility, located at the corner of Marion Street and Drane Street, on the front lawn of the Winfield Dunn Center.

The community is invited to join faculty, staff, and special guests at the event.

“We are proud to celebrate the generosity of Billy Atkins and his family,” APSU President Mike Licari said. “We appreciate all the ways they are involved with Austin Peay State University athletics and the University as a whole.”

In June 2023, the APSU Board of Trustees voted to have the beach volleyball area in the Joe and Cathi Maynard Family Athletics Complex be named after the Atkins Family in honor of their gift to benefit APSU’s women’s athletics programs.

“Billy Atkins and his family have made a tremendous impact on Austin Peay State University and its student-athletes,” said APSU Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison.

“We are thrilled to honor their commitment and dedication with the naming of this facility. I can’t wait to watch our Governors student-athletes compete for championships at the Atkins Family Beach Volleyball Facility,” Harrison stated.

Billy Atkins and his family are lifelong residents of Clarksville-Montgomery County. Atkins retired from Legends Bank as chairman in 2019 and currently serves as senior chairman on the board of directors for Legends Bank and Legends Financial Holdings. He has spent over 63 years in community banking, earning many awards and recognitions for his dedication and contributions to the banking industry and to community service.

Outside of banking, Atkins is best known for his support of APSU. He has served as the past president of the Governors Club and the Austin Peay Foundation Board of Directors. In 2017, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam named Atkins to the inaugural APSU Board of Trustees.

Atkins has two daughters, Luann and Julie. His granddaughter, Britney, has continued in his footsteps as a supporter of the University. She is a graduate of the Austin Peay State University College of Business and a past president of the Governor’s Club.

“Billy and his family are some of the most invested members of our University family,” APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips said. “Their friendship has set an inspiring example for others to follow. We are grateful for their partnership.”

To RSVP for the event, visit www.alumni.apsu.edu/atkins23 by August 24th.