Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for August 17th-21st, 2023

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomeory County weather forecast this weekend has sunny skies with a slight breeze to keep things cooler. The temperatures will be in the mid 80’s until Monday when the high will be 96 degrees.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight, with the temperature dropping to around 65 degrees. The wind will shift from west-southwest to north-northwest at 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Friday will be sunny and pleasant, with a high near 85 degrees. The wind will be calm, blowing around 5 mph from the north.

Mostly clear conditions will prevail Friday night, bringing the low temperature to around 59 degrees. The wind from the north-northeast will be gentle at about 5 mph.

Anticipate abundant sunshine Sunday, creating a pleasant atmosphere with a high near 87 degrees. An easy eastward breeze of around 5 mph will keep things comfortable.

The skies will remain clear Sunday night, leading to a low of around 63 degrees. The gentle east-southeast wind will continue at about 5 mph.

Expect another sunny day on Sunday, with the temperature climbing to a high near 92 degrees. A light south-southeast wind of about 5 mph will add a subtle breeze.

Clear skies will persist Sunday night, bringing the temperature down to around 70 degrees. The southeast wind will be mild, around 5 mph.

Come Monday, sunny conditions will prevail, and the temperature will rise to a high near 96 degrees. A light south-southeast wind of about 5 mph will make for a warm day.

Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low of around 72 degrees. The wind will shift from east to south at around 5 mph after midnight.