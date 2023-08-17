Women of Clarksville Expo happens this Saturday at Wilma Rudolph Event Center

Clarksville, TN – There are only a few days left until the Women of Clarksville Expo, which will be held at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center on Saturday, August 19th, from 10:00am- 3:00pm. Here’s what you need to know about parking and what to expect at the Expo.

This free event invites the community to shop, eat and learn about womens’ health issues. The Expo will include cooking workshops, free health screenings, local business vendors and prize giveaways. Food trucks will also be available.

Parking

Parking will not be available at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center for this event; however, to create the best experience possible and reduce transit time, CTS buses will transport attendees to the expo without the added concern of having to find a parking spot.

Buses will run from 9:45am – 2:30pm, dropping guests off right in front of the event center. They are expected to run approximately every seven minutes.

All buses are air-conditioned and accessible to wheelchairs and other mobility devices.

Buses will pick up guests at the CMCSS Central Services South building, 1312 State Highway 48. The pick-up/drop-off point will be in front of the building, utilizing the awning and seating area that is already there.

They will then make a loop around Liberty Park, traveling around Champions and Heroes Way before returning to the pick-up/drop-off point.

Take a ride with Clarksville Transit System

Three years of Building Relationships

Clarksville First Lady Cynthia Pitts said she has been thrilled to see the Women of Clarksville Expo grow and thrive over the past three years, becoming one of the City of Clarksville’s largest public events.

“This is about women coming together, and we’re just so blessed,” said Pitts. “And, if you feel like, ‘I don’t know if I want to go by myself,’ please come, because we are at the door ready to welcome you.”

Pitts also extended her appreciation to The Mayor’s Youth Council and Team Red White & Blue, who are assisting with the Expo.

Changing Lives with Free Health-Screenings

Local business-owner Ebony Parsons received a free health screening at The Expo in 2021. The experience provided her potentially life-saving medical care.

“I had attended church service that morning and I was tired. They tested me, and immediately the technician asked if I was okay,” Parsons said. “A month-and-a-half later the doctor called me and said ‘Mrs. Parsons, you need to go to the emergency room right now. You don’t have enough blood in your body to breathe or anything like that,’” said Parsons.

“I was always tired and didn’t have any clue that it was due to the anemia. I do know that if I didn’t go and get tested that day, I wouldn’t have known and I probably wouldn’t be here today.”

Parsons will attend this year’s event as one of 60 local vendors.

For questions regarding this year’s expo, contact Stephanie Jenkins at stephanie.jenkins@cityofclarksville.com

The Women of Clarksville Expo is free, although attendees are encouraged to register at https://bit.ly/3JP6O09

Learn more about the Women of Clarksville Expo on the City’s podcast, On Public Square.