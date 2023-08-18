Austin Peay State University alumnus Randy Huth leads baseball team to Little League World Series

Clarksville, TN – Nolensville Little League Baseball, led by Austin Peay State University alumnus Randy Huth, is headed to the Little League World Series (LLWS) for their third straight year and will play their first game of the series on August 18th at 2:00pm.

Huth is also the first coach in LLWS history to go to the tournament three years in a row and said he hopes to provide a positive experience for his team.

“Although it is my third year, it’s still different because [I’ve had] three different teams,” Huth said. “It’s basically an entirely new team every single time. I get to see the joy and excitement in their eyes.”

“It’s tough to describe, but it’s an amazing thing to see. The kids see Lamade Stadium for the first time, which they’d seen so many times on TV as young kids. They get to see it in person for the very first time, and I’m there to witness it. That’s a feeling you can’t replace; it’s unbelievable,” stated Huth.

Huth, Nolensville’s manager, is a graduate of APSU with a degree in corporate communications. He is currently working as a business development specialist.

The LLWS was first held in 1947. It has been a staple of baseball for 76 years and a dream for children everywhere. Participating teams include 10 U.S. region champions and 10 international region champions, who compete in a total of 38 games.

Huth’s team, Nolensville Little League Baseball, is representing the Southeast region. The program started its road to the LLWS on May 15th, and they had to win district, state and regional tournaments to secure their spot.

“It’s the longest journey imaginable for youth sports”, Huth said. “You [think of] a tournament, and it’s just playing until it’s over, but here you play, you win one, then you have to wait two or three weeks. It’s challenging because all day, every day, these kids are 12. That doesn’t change. They’re 12 [so we have] to try to keep them focused and involved and having a good time.”

Last year, the team was honored with the LLWS Jack Losch Sportsmanship Award. The award is given to one team each year that displays excellence in sportsmanship. The stadium workers, security personnel, ushers, and other employees voted on the award.

“I always tell the kids in 20 years, people aren’t going to remember if you struck out, pitched a good game or hit a home run,” Huth said. “They will remember how you made them feel. We’re going to make you feel good. We’re going to tell people ‘thank you.’ We’re going to look people in the eyes. We’re going to let them know that we appreciate them. We are going to do that everywhere we go to every person we meet; we are going to be gracious; we are going to be kind; we are going to be humble.”

Nolensville will face Smithfield, Rhode Island during their first tournament game on August 18th at 2:00pm. Last year, Nolensville finished second in the U.S., and Huth and his team hope to win the whole thing in 2023.

To keep up to date with the Nolensville Little League team in the LLWS, see the resource below:

www.littleleague.org/world-series/2023/llbws/teams/southeast-region/