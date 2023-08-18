Clarksville’s Customs House Museum September 2023 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in September at the Museum include Tennessee Craft: A Statewide Member Exhibition, Todd Saal: Telling Stories, Ethereal Abstractions: A Journey through Landscapes, Florals & Beyond, The Art of Mike Lugger, Fifth Saturday Donation Day, Historic Greenwood Cemetery Walking Tours, Historic Riverview Cemetery Walking Tours.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Tennessee Craft: A Statewide Member Exhibition

September 1st – October 26th | Crouch Gallery

Since 1965, Tennessee Craft has championed the local fine craft movement by supporting growth and creative expression for all artists, building a platform for high-quality craftsmanship and reinforcing the importance of fine craft for the entire community. This exhibit features over 70 works of art in various mediums.

Todd Saal: Telling Stories

September 5th – October 29th | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

Todd Saal started life in New York City as an artist and musician. Spending his travel time sketching on the road, he captured moments of the places and people he observed.

Immersing himself in the unconstrained nature of watercolor is what he has come to love the most.

“I like to think of watercolor as my partner, each of us having our own voice in every painting. It does its own thing and continues to work long after the guidance of my initial brush strokes. I seek to capture the spirit and character of the people and places I portray in my work. Each one has its own story to tell.”

Ethereal Abstractions: A Journey through Landscapes, Florals & Beyond

September 5th – November 8th | Jostens Gallery

Monique Carr’s work bursts with energy as she combines expressive colors and intriguing textures with her imaginative and abstract landscapes. Her florals are fun and full of energy.

“My contemporary landscapes are a fusion of experience, experiment and emotion. Instead of painting what I see with my eyes, I want to depict my own interpretation of a scene with my soul. I want to capture the mystery and the beauty of nature.”

The Art of Mike Lugger

September 8th – October 29th | Harvill Gallery

Mike Lugger’s creations are whimsical and bright – from 2D mixed media compositions to sculptural pieces made from airplane propellers, his work is a nod to the pop art genre and his own family’s inspiration.

“At 73, I’m a semi-retired aviation engineer and I’m finally following in my father’s footsteps with his out-of-the-box abstract art. My dad painted 1,723 oil and acrylic paintings – all of which flowed directly from his imagination onto canvas and boards.”

Women. Artists. Masters.

The Big & the Small of It

Through September 24th | Kimbrough Gallery

Women. Artists. Masters. (WAM for short) is a group comprised of three artists sharing common goals. In this traveling exhibition, Debra Keirce, Maria Bennett Hock and Carrie Waller render representational paintings that highlight the ways the big and the small work together. Debra has palm-sized oil miniatures, some of which are hidden in boxes. Maria paints on large canvases that draw viewers in. Carrie paints everyday objects, elevating them to their most beautiful, larger-than-life presentation.

Annual Staff Art Show

Through October 22nd | Lobby

The annual staff art exhibit showcases the creative work of those who work behind the scenes at the Museum. Each piece reveals the unique personalities and skills of the artists, special moments in their lives, and their inspirations.

Red Grooms: Selected Works from the Caldwell Collection

Through February 11th | Memory Lane

Born in Nashville in 1937, Red Grooms stands among Tennessee’s cultural icons. A performance artist, filmmaker, printmaker, and cartoonist, he is best known for colorful pop art that captures both the grotesqueness and humor of everyday life.

His art is featured in the collections of more than 35 museums, including the Art Institute of Chicago, the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Cheekwood Botanical Garden and Museum of Art in Nashville, the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Carnegie Museum of Art and the Knoxville Museum of Art.

This exhibit features paintings and paper sculptures, and is produced in partnership with the West Tennessee Regional Art Center with contributions from the Discovery Park of America.

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk

September 7th | 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Free to the public

The Museum offers free admission during First Thursday Art Walk Clarksville from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Cupcake Central will be set up in the Courtyard serving some delicious treats.

Fifth Saturday Donation Day

September 30th | 10:00am – 5:00pm

Fifth Saturday is Donation Day! During any month with five Saturdays, on the fifth Saturday, any monetary donation to the Museum is your admission. Additionally, DJ & EJ’s Hot Chicken will be serving up scrumptious food in front of the Courtyard from 12:00pm – 5:00pm.

Historic Greenwood Cemetery Walking Tours

September 23rd, October 7th & 21st | 10:00am – 11:00am

$20.00 ticket | $15.00 member ticket

Join us for our popular historic walking tour of Greenwood Cemetery, one of Clarksville’s oldest active cemeteries. Take a spooky stroll through the winding paths of Greenwood to hear tales full of local history and intrigue. Tickets must be purchased in advance and space is extremely limited – registration opens August 28th at customshousemuseum.org.

Historic Riverview Cemetery Walking Tours

September 30th, October 14th & 28th | 10:00pm – 11:00am

$20.00 ticket | $15.00 member ticket

NEW this year! The Riverview Cemetery has existed since February 23rd, 1800 (when Clarksville was no more than a village), on land donated by Valentine Sevier. Join us on a tour through the grounds and learn about its history and the notable figures interred there. Tickets must be purchased in advance and space is extremely limited – registration opens August 28th at customshousemuseum.org.

*The grounds of Riverview Cemetery are not handicap accessible. The terrain is bumpy with few paved paths.

Museum Programs

Storytime & Craft: International Dot Day Celebration

September 7th, 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

On the first Thursday of this month, join us in the Family Art Studio to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Dot by Peter H. Reynolds. We’ll also be embarking on an exciting adventure with The Museum by Susan Verde. Inspired by the endearing characters and themes from the stories, our craft activity will revolve around creating a “snail dot” masterpiece.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Storytime & Craft: Hispanic Heritage Month

September 21st, 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Step into a world of vibrant culture and rich storytelling as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month! We will be reading two enchanting stories: Tomás and the Library Lady by Pat Mora, and Maybe Something Beautiful by F. Isabel Campoy and Theresa Howell. Children will then get the opportunity to create their own maracas!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Family Art Saturday: Dot Dot Dot

September 30th | 10:00am – 12:00pm & 2:00pm – 4:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Come engage in a captivating creative experience with our concentric circle painting art activity. With each circle painted, you can explore the mesmerizing world of colors and patterns. It is also great for encouraging fine motor skills in kids as they handle the brushes and paint. The end result will be stunning!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily | Trains run Sundays 1:00pm – 4:00pm, Wednesdays 10:00am – 12:00pm, Fridays 10:00am – 12:00pm and the last Saturday of each month 1:00pm – 4:00pm

The circus is still in town! Through September 11 enjoy our interactive circus with one of the largest model railroad layouts in the region. After that, we will be gearing up for Halloween. The model train exhibit is open daily, and themes change every season.

Seasons: The Museum Store

Wall Art Sale

Offer expires September 30th, 2023

Swing by Seasons and explore another fantastic summer sale! Delight in a generous 15% discount on ALL wall art. If you are a Museum member, you receive 25% off!

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second-largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning, and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org