Fort Campbell bids farewell to Col. Andrew Jordan, welcomes Col. Christopher Midberry

Fort Campbell, KY – Hundreds gathered at Memorial Row, outside the Don F. Pratt Museum, today, as the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Campbell bid farewell to Col. Andrew Q. Jordan and welcomed Col. Christopher J. Midberry during the Garrison Change of Command Ceremony.

“It has been my distinct honor to serve as your commander, and I thank you for your unwavering support and everything that each of you has done and will continue to do to fulfill our shared commitment to our Soldiers and their Families in support of our great nation, remaining ever ready to respond to her call wherever and whenever it may come,” Jordan said.

During his time as the garrison commander, Col. Jordan led the garrison through major incidents such as the tornado outbreak December 10th-11th, 2021; subzero temperatures causing burst pipes and housing concerns December 24th, 2022; and the loss of nine 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers March 29th, 2023.

“In countless ways, the teams of this garrison delivered,” Jordan said. “As we test and train, this garrison sets the standard for success. There is no roadmap to assuming garrison leadership, and the Army does not have a career path, but I’ve had great mentors and great leaders. I truly appreciate the team that has helped prop me up so we can achieve success for Fort Campbell.”

Jordan praised the greater Montgomery County and Christian County communities, as well as community partners across the region, for making Fort Campbell one of the Army’s most desirable places to live and work. “You make this place a home for our Army Families,” Jordan said. “You make it the reason our Soldiers aspire to be stationed here, return here, and choose to retire here.”

Incoming commander Col. Midberry previously served at Fort Campbell as the commander of the 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AASLT), from 2017 to 2019. His most recent assignment was with the Joint Staff, Joint Operations Directorate (J35).

“I am truly humbled and excited to be taking the garrison command here at Fort Campbell, and I am honored to return to this great installation for a second time,” Midberry said. “To the professional civilian workforce, officers, NCOs, and Soldiers that make this installation run on a day-to-day basis, thank you for what you do. I promise to give you nothing but my best as we continue to make this installation the best in the Army.

Fort Campbell Public Affairs Specialists Nondice Thurman and Kayla Cosby contributed to this release.