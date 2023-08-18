Nashville Sounds defeat Charlotte Knights at First Horizon Park, 5-1

Nashville, TN – Thanks to a dominate performance by Robert Gasser (8-1) and clutch hitting with runners on, the Nashville Sounds (63-53, 23-19) took down the Charlotte Knights (42-76, 7-36) for the third consecutive time with a 5-1 lead on Friday night at First Horizon Park.

The Sounds starter dominated on the mound, getting better and better as the night went on. Gasser gave up a run on three singles in the first but bounced back for five scoreless innings. With seven strikeouts through five, the Brewers sixth-ranked prospect (MLB Pipeline) struck out the side on 10 pitches in the sixth to cap off a stellar night.

Monte Harrison erased Nashville’s early one-run deficit with one swing, ambushing a first pitch fastball the opposite way for a solo homer in the third. The Sounds took a 3-1 lead after Tyler Black delivered a line drive that tipped off the glove of Charlotte pitcher Andrew Perez (2-1), scoring Cam Devanney and Harrison on a two RBI double.

Nashville picked up a couple more insurance runs in the seventh with three big hits. Devanney demolished a ball over the right field fence to make it a 4-1 ball game. Then, after a Josh VanMeter triple, Keston Hiura delivered a single to left that gave the Sounds a 5-1 advantage late.

The bullpen followed up after Gasser’s success with several great innings. Ethan Small and Thyago Vieira combined for back-to-back 1-2-3 innings before Alex Claudio closed the book on Nashville’s 23rd win of the second half.

Black, Hiura and Devanney each had two hits as part of the Sounds nine knocks on the night. Gasser’s 6.0 one-run innings with no walks and 10 strikeouts was his first game with double-digit strikeouts and no walks since June 8th, 2022, with High-A Fort Wayne vs. Lansing.

The series continues to game five tomorrow night. Right-hander Janson Junk (6-7, 4.49) will be on the bump for the Nashville Sounds. Right-hander Mike Mayers (3-4, 6.90) will make his 20th appearance of the Triple-A season for the Charlotte Knights. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm CT from First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Robert Gasser’s 10-strikeout, no walk performance was the fifth such game by a starting pitcher in the International League this season. The last starter to do so was Norfolk’s Grayson Rodriguez on July 4th at Durham.

Keston Hiura extended his on-base streak to 16 with a couple of singles. During the span, Hiura’s hitting .359 (21-for-62) with three doubles, five homers, 20 RBI, and a 1.020 OPS.

Gasser’s quality start was his eighth of the season, which is tied for the third most in Triple-A this season. Only Scranton/WB’s Mitch Spence and Gwinnett’s Allan Winans (9) have more.

Gasser is the first Sounds starter to strike out nine or more in three straight starts since Mike Fiers from April 19th-30th, 2014. Fiers struck out 12 on April 19th at Omaha, 10 on April 25th at Oklahoma City and 11 on April 30th (G1) vs. New Orleans.

