Austin Peay State University Golf has Four Athletes receive GCAA All-America Scholar recognition

Norman, OK – A quartet of Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf student-athletes were among the 562 golfers from 197 schools named 2022-23 All-America Scholars for NCAA Division I, the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) announced Wednesday.

Austin Peay graduate student Jakob Falk Schollert is joined by juniors Reece Britt, Daniel Love, and Logan Spurrier on the GCAA’s 2022-23 All-America Scholar list. It is the first GCAA All-America Scholar honor for all four Governors.

“I am proud of our team’s effort, on and off the course,” said head coach Robbie Wilson. “The amount of time we spend on the road makes it crucial to understand your priorities. Also, credit to Trey Price and the student-athlete support services department for all the great work they do for our student-athletes.”

To be eligible for GCAA All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior, or senior both academically and athletically in NCAA Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their associate’s degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA.

In addition, they must participate in 50% of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I, under 78.0 in NCAA Division II, under 79.0 in NCAA Division III, under 78.0 in NAIA, and under 77.0 in NJCAA, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at their college or university.

For news and updates, follow Austin Peay State University men’s golf (@GovsMGO) on X and Instagram, or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.