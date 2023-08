Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that the intersection on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Trenton Road is back open.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene, his name will not be released until the next of kin notifications have been made.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact FACT Investigator Gadberry at 931.648.0656, ext. 5221.