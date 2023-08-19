66.6 F
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Clarksville Police Department reports Motorcycle Crash with Fatality on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Trenton Road

Clarksville Police at the scene of a motorcycle accident with a fatality on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a fatality crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. The crash occurred at approximately 11:16pm, on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Trenton Road.

The intersection is completely shut down and traffic is being diverted through the MAPCO parking lot. Fatal Accident Crash Investigators (FACT) are en-route to process the scene and motorists are asked to find an alternate route until the roadway can be completely cleared.

There is no other information available for release at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.

