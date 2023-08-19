Dr. Jennifer Thayer to represent APSU at 2023 FAR Institute

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Faculty Athletics Representative Dr. Jennifer Thayer will represent Austin Peay at the 2023 Division I FAR Institute, November 15th-18th, 2023 in Indianapolis.

“I am so excited that Dr. Thayer is going to represent Austin Peay State University at the Division I FAR Institute in Indianapolis this year,” said APSU Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison.

“In just a short time in this role, Dr. Thayer has shown that she truly cares about our student-athletes. I know she will make the most of this opportunity and do her best to represent the Govs and ASUN Conference on the national level,” Harrison stated.

The role of a FAR is critical in ensuring that the student-athlete experience reflects the University’s ongoing commitment to academic excellence and overall student success. The FAR represents the institution and its faculty in relationships with the NCAA and the ASUN Conference.

Internally, the representative serves as the liaison for student-athlete NCAA eligibility and academic success, as well as NCAA rules compliance —coordinating between the Office of the President, the faculty community, and the Department of Athletics. The representative also is a resource to student-athletes on all academic and student welfare issues.

The Faculty Athletic Representative Institute is designed to be highly interactive and provide information and tools to improve an FAR’s ability to fulfill their role as such on the campus, in the conference, and within the NCAA.

At the institute, FAR’s will have the opportunity to interact with other institutes across Division I, in addition to NCAA Stats, and FAR leaders of the institute. It also provides the opportunity to develop an action plan designed to help the FAR both locally and nationally.

An Austin Peay State University graduate, Thayer was named the Governors seventh FAR in July, assuming the role following Dr. Cindy Taylor, who served in the position since 2015.