Austin Peay State University Soccer receives United States Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award

Kansas City, MO – Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer earned the United States Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for its exemplary performance in the classroom during the 2022-23 academic year.

The USSC annually celebrates the academic achievements of teams whose student-athletes collectively demonstrate a commitment to excellence in their studies over the course of a full academic year.

Austin Peay State University soccer was one of four APSU teams to earned at least a 3.5 team-wide grade-point average during both the fall and spring semesters, posting a 3.511 and 3.637 mark during each term, respectively.

“Our program continues to excel at the ‘Total Gov Concept,'” said head coach Kim McGowan. “Earning the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic award, especially with a GPA over 3.5 for the second year in a row, is an example of the work our student-athletes do off the field.”

A total of 820 soccer programs (318 men, 502 women) across all levels of college soccer posted a team grade point average of 3.0 or higher, thereby earning the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for the 2022-23 academic year.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2023 campaign, follow the soccer team on Twitter, Instagram, and Tik Tok (@GovsWSOC) and on Facebook (Austin Peay Soccer). Or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.