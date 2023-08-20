Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for August 20th – 24th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County weather forecast this week has temperatures in the high 90s with the heat index reaching 110.

The sky will be mostly clear tonight, and there might be some patchy fog after midnight. Expect lows in the lower 70s. The gentle south winds will be around 5 mph.

Early Monday morning might bring some patchy fog, but the day will turn sunny and hot with highs reaching the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph are expected. The heat index values could rise up to 106, so it’s advisable to stay cool and hydrated.

Monday evening will start mostly clear and then gradually become partly cloudy. There might be some patchy fog after midnight. The night will have lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening will become light and variable. Early in the evening, the heat index values might reach up to 105.

The morning might see some patchy fog on Tuesday, but the rest of the day will be sunny and hot. Highs will be in the mid 90s, with northeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index values could soar up to 109.

Expect mostly clear skies and humid with lows in the mid 70s on Tuesday night. East winds around 5 mph will be present. The heat index values might reach up to 110 early in the evening.

Get ready for another sunny and hot day on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values could reach up to 110.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear, with lows in the mid 70s. Early in the evening, the heat index values might be up to 105.

Sunny and hot conditions will persist come Thursday, with highs in the upper 90s. The heat index values might rise up to 105.

Expect mostly clear skies during Thursday night, with lows in the mid 70s.

Stay weather-wise and take precautions against the high temperatures in the upcoming days in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area.