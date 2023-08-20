Manifest Magic to hold 3rd Annual Best in Black Fundraising Gala to Illuminate Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Mark your calendars for a night of elegance, impact, and community as the 3rd annual “Best in Black Fundraising Gala: Bright Nights” illuminates The Emerald Clarksville on October 21st, 2023, from 5:30pm to 10:00pm.

This distinguished event unites changemakers, community advocates, entrepreneurs, and esteemed leaders in a night of celebration and philanthropy.

A symbol of elegance and unity, “Best in Black Fundraising Gala” is a black-tie optional affair that shines a spotlight on the invaluable contributions of Black individuals and organizations in the Clarksville area.

As attendees gather for an evening of inspiration, connection, and purpose, they will also play a crucial role in raising funds for transformative programs, such as our key recipient, the Community Mental Health Initiative which is designed to foster mental well-being and resilience within the community.

Since its inception, this gala has been a beacon of positive change. The generous support of sponsors and the community have resulted in remarkable milestones of raising over $20,000 towards programs that directly benefit our community members. These initiatives empower, uplift, and provide avenues for growth that resonate for years to come.

“We are thrilled to bring together the community for a night that combines elegance, recognition, and philanthropy,” said LaWanna Murray who is the Best in Black Project Manager for Manifest Magic. “The Best in Black Fundraising Gala not only showcases the remarkable achievements of our community’s leaders but also fuels our efforts to drive positive change through our programs.”

The red carpet and cocktail hour experience will add an extra touch of sophistication and allure, capturing the essence of this remarkable occasion. Attendees will be treated to an exquisite dinner, music, and entertainment, along with the excitement of a silent auction featuring a range of unique and coveted items.

A pinnacle of the evening will be the recognition and honor of exceptional individuals and organizations as a testament to their dedication and impact. Award nominations are currently being accepted until August 23rd, 2023, providing an opportunity to highlight those who have left an indelible mark on the community. Nominations can be submitted at manifestmagicbgc.org/event/bib.

Prepare to be part of an evening that embraces the spirit of unity and progress. Secure your place at the 3rd Annual “Best in Black Fundraising Gala” by visiting manifestmagicbgc.org/event/bib, and be a part of an unforgettable celebration.

About Manifest Magic Black Girl Cooperative

Manifest Magic Black Girl Cooperative is a nonprofit organization committed to empowering Black women to break through barriers created by systemic racial and gender bias through innovative programs and initiatives.