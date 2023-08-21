Marsha Blackburn Report: Marking Two Years Since The Disastrous Afghanistan Withdrawal

Washington, D.C. – Two years have passed since the Joe Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan which killed 13 brave servicemembers, including a Tennessean, Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss. And yet, not one Biden official has been held accountable for this failure that also handed the region over to the Taliban and created a grave national security threat.

The United States military was forced to abandon $7.2 billion worth of equipment and the Taliban has taken full advantage, selling U.S.-made automatic assault rifles, rockets, night vision equipment, and other supplies to terrorists around the world.

We need accountability for the Afghanistan withdrawal, and we must ensure nothing like this ever occurs again. Read more here.

Weekly Rundown

Chattanooga is home to quantum applications that have become vital as our nation competes on the global stage. This week, I held a roundtable at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga with government, research, and industry leaders to discuss how the U.S. can remain dominant in this sector. Read more about how I’m working on this via legislation that would create public-private partnerships to promote competition and innovation.

Because of President Joe Biden’s open border policies, every town has turned into a border town. I introduced legislation to strike down the administration’s rule that funnels migrants into parole programs, allowing individuals with weak or non-existent asylum claims to enter the U.S. We cannot make it easier for more migrants to exploit Joe Biden’s chaotic border policies.

This week, I continued my 95 County Tour, speaking with the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce in Hamilton County about how we can best work together to cultivate a business-friendly environment. I met with leaders in Sequatchie County and Van Buren County to discuss how our office can assist with new and ongoing projects that will have a positive impact in these communities.

In Wayne County, I heard about the issues citizens face accessing quality and affordable healthcare. I was pleased to hear how Lawrence County is reacting to the influx of high-paying jobs and how the University of Tennessee Southern is ??having a positive impact on the quality of higher education in the region.

In Henderson County and Hardin County, I spoke with local law enforcement on the challenges that they face because of the fentanyl crisis resulting from the open border.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI