101st Airborne Division’s 2nd Brigade Combat team uses New Training Device

Fort Campbell, KY – Electronic Warfare Specialists with Delta Company, 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “Strike,” 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), set up a portable receiver for a training exercise involving the New Electronic Warfare Trainer, aka NEWT, during Operation Lethal Eagle III on Fort Campbell, KY, August 17th, 2023.

The unit uses the NEWT to help train Soldiers how to find and trace enemy radio signals. Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build Soldier and unit lethality within the world’s premier air assault division.

The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions.