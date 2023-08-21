91.2 F
Clarksville
Monday, August 21, 2023
101st Airborne Division’s 2nd Brigade Combat team uses New Training Device

Delta Company, 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “Strike,” 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), set up a portable Electronic Warfare Trainer. (Spc. Jayden Woods, 101st Airborne Division)
Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne Division2nd Brigade Combat Team - Strike

Fort Campbell, KY – Electronic Warfare Specialists with Delta Company, 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “Strike,” 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), set up a portable receiver for a training exercise involving the New Electronic Warfare Trainer, aka NEWT, during Operation Lethal Eagle III on Fort Campbell, KY, August 17th, 2023.

Staff Sgt. Jesse Albert, an electronic warfare platoon leader with Delta Company, 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “Strike,” 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), sets up the New Electronic Warfare Trainer, aka NEWT, for a training exercise during Operation Lethal Eagle III on Fort Campbell, KY, August 17th, 2023. (Spc. Jayden Woods, 101st Airborne Division)
The unit uses the NEWT to help train Soldiers how to find and trace enemy radio signals. Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build Soldier and unit lethality within the world’s premier air assault division.

The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions.

