Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for August 21st, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of August 21st, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Tara is an adult, female Labrador Retriever. She is fully vetted, her shots updated, and spayed. This sweet girl is blind in one eye but that does not stop her from going on walks, hanging with her people, and playing.

She just enjoys life and will make a wonderful companion! Tara is spayed so she can go home the same day. Come for a meet and greet, take her for a walk, and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Oscar Meow is a young male Domestic Shorthair cat. He is fully vetted and litter trained. He is neutered so he can go home the same day. Come check him out!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Mavis is a young female Domestic Shorthair kitten. She was found living under a shed all alone and taken into rescue and now she’s ready for her forever home. Mavis is fully vetted, all shots current, litter trained, and spayed. Mavis enjoys the company of cats and even some dogs so she would enjoy a cat buddy in her new home.

Mavis can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, for an application and more information please message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Ethan is a young male Domestic shorthair kitten. He is friendly and does well with children and other cats. He is fully vetted, dewormed, litter trained, and on flea medication. His adoption fee comes with a voucher for his rabies shot and neuter. He is a sweetheart and looking for his forever home.

Ethan can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Prairie is still waiting for her forever family to come find her! She is a 2-year-old mixed breed and is fully vetted, kennel trained, spayed, and does well with other dogs. Prairie knows basic commands and is just the sweetest girl.

She would love to find a family that will take her for walks, hikes, swimming, and is committed to keeping her mentally and physically challenged and engaged. This wonderful girl deserves her own family.

If you think she will be a great addition, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Jonie is a mixed-breed tri-colored little girl. She is fully vetted, microchipped, and spayed. She is working on her house training and is catching on pretty well. Jonie will need a home where her family will continue with positive reinforcement and training. She is super sweet and does great with other dogs and cats.

Jonie can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Dash is a year-and-a-half-old German Shepherd. He is friendly, smart, curious, and funny. Dash is fully vetted, microchipped, neutered and crate/house trained. Dash will need an adopter that is very knowledgeable about the breed and willing to continue his training with a non-aversive professional trainer. Dash is good with children and other dogs.

You can find Dash and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and FB Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Maverick is a 12-week-old Heeler/Jack Russell Terrier mix. He will be 40 pounds when grown and has had his second round of shots and deworming. He is working on his kennel/crate training and getting the hang of it. He absolutely loves children and has fun running and playing with other dogs. He enjoys snuggling up with his people and loves all the attention.

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Hawk Girl is available for pre-adoption! She is approximately 13 weeks old, sweet, and mild-mannered. She is fully vetted, spayed, and litter trained. Hawk Girl loves her people and enjoys playing with toys, climbing through cat tunnels, and playing with other kitties.

She has been introduced to very calm dogs and doesn’t seem bothered by them. Hawk Girl prefers a home with another active, playful kitten/cat. She will be such a fun new family member!

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Maxwell Smart is a sweet Feist/Chihuahua mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, and house-trained. Max is friendly, affectionate, gentle, and funny. This guy loves his food and enjoys being loved on and cared for. He is such a gentle soul.

If you think Maxwell will be a great fit in your life and you can be that special friend and help him blossom, please contact the rescue.



For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Cici is a female 7-week-old Lab mix puppy! She is one of the remaining pups from the Centennial litter! Cici is just a laid-back, kind of go-with-the-flow pup. She enjoys playing with her siblings and exploring her environment. All the remaining pups got to go outside to play and are really showing their personalities!

She is set to get her vaccinations, all preventatives, and microchip in preparation for Adoption day, August 27th! Her adoption fees come with a free training evaluation and free online Fundamentals Course at Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To complete an application and find out more about Cici and the rest of the litter you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/cici or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel



You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Bianca is a 4-year-old Mountain Cur/Feist mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house/crate trained. She is energetic, fun, and very loving with her people. She just loves snuggles. She would do best in a home with children 7 years old and up as small children/toddlers scare her and she will run and hide from them.

Bianca is cat and dog selective so definitely meet and greets will be recommended. This sweet pup was found feral, living day to day and now with patience, love, and guidance, she is becoming her best self!

If you want to help her continue her journey, are looking for a great addition to your family, and want more information on Bianca and an application please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com