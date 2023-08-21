Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announces Athletics Spectator Policies 2023-2024

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) looks forward to excellent athletics seasons for all our student-athletes this school year!

CMCSS strongly believe in the importance of interscholastic athletic events and welcoming the community onto our campuses. It is important that all spectators show respect for our students, employees, and each other and follow all CMCSS policies.

Please see below for a new policy and a reminder of the policies implemented last school year, with a clarification for middle school football.

NEW: Unsportsmanlike Conduct

TSSAA revised its bylaws due to a rise in fan ejections in Tennessee and across the nation. TSSAA will now impose fines, and there could potentially be other disciplinary actions for the athletic team or school due to a fan’s unsportsmanlike conduct.

In accordance with TSSAA’s revised bylaws, CMCSS is implementing an unsportsmanlike conduct policy for all athletic events. If a game official ejects a fan from a game, the penalties are as follows:

First offense: spectator pays the $250.00 TSSAA fine and is suspended from attending two contests in that sport.

Second offense: spectator pays the $250.00 TSSAA fine and could be suspended for the remainder of that sport’s season at the discretion of school administration.

REMINDER: CMCSS Spectator Policies

In an effort to improve safety and security, the following policies apply to all spectators at football and basketball games on our high school campuses (including middle school football and basketball games hosted at high school stadiums/gyms).

Bag Policy

CMCSS strongly encourages spectators not to bring any bags. The following is the bag policy for all spectators:

One (1) clear tote bag (plastic, vinyl, or PVC) per person is permitted.

Clear totes should not exceed 12? x 6? x 12,” and schools have the discretion to prohibit any oversized clear tote bags.

One (1) one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziplock bag or similar) per person is permitted.

Clear bags cannot be tinted or have large graphics that obstruct visibility.

Approved family care items (diapers, formula, etc.) must be included in the clear plastic tote bag

All bags are subject to be searched.

Prohibited items: include, but are not limited to: purses, fanny packs, backpacks, duffel bags, coolers, briefcases, diaper bags, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, and computer bags.

Exceptions: students participating in the event (athletes, cheerleaders, musicians, etc.), officials/referees, and CMCSS employees or employees from visiting out-of-district schools may bring bags that are necessary for the event. Bags necessary for approved medical equipment are permitted.

Adult Supervision Policy

Children must be accompanied by an adult, preferably a parent/guardian, for entry into the athletic event.

High-school-age students from the home school, visiting school, or community may attend the game without being accompanied by an adult. An adult must accompany students younger than high school age.

For middle school games ONLY hosted at high school stadiums/gyms, middle-school-age students and older may attend without being accompanied by an adult.

Anyone who violates CMCSS rules will be removed from the event and/or banned from attending events. Law enforcement and/or school officials will contact parents/guardians of students/juveniles and there could be school-based (for students) and/or criminal consequences for offenses in the Student Code of Conduct and/or breaking the law.

No Re-Entry Policy

CMCSS will continue to enforce a no-re-entry policy in all athletic venues. If a spectator leaves the venue, they will not be readmitted, unless there are extenuating circumstances as approved by school officials. Spectators must purchase tickets via GoFan. Tickets will not be sold on-site.

Increased Law Enforcement

In collaboration with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarksville Police Department, there will be additional officers employed at every athletic event, in the venue, and around the campus. Please note: all persons, personal items, and vehicles are subject to be searched on school property.

Limiting Capacities

Depending on multiple factors, including venue capacity, availability of law enforcement and emergency medical services, and anything deemed a safety or security risk, capacities could be limited and ticket sales restricted. CMCSS offers streaming of most high school athletic events via NFHS Network.

Notice

At the discretion of school officials, additional policies or modifications to the above policies may be implemented and enforced. Additionally, schools may enforce these policies for additional athletic and after-school events.