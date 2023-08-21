Clarksville-Montgomery County under Heat Advisory beginning at Noon

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee today.

The advisory is in effect from noon until 8:00pm tonight.

Heat index values up to 107 are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Rutherford County, and Wayne County.