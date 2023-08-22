Austin Peay State University Launches Clarksville’s Hometown Team Campaign

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is Clarksville’s Hometown Team.

Austin Peay State University Athletics launched its multimedia campaign that aims to unite Austin Peay State University and the Clarksville community through strategic partnerships that reignite passion and provide unforgettable experiences for all people.

“Like the great city of Clarksville, our University and Athletics Department is continually growing and reaching new heights,” said Austin Peay State University Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “Clarksville’s Hometown Team is a way for us to blend all the great things happening at Austin Peay State University with all the great things happening in Clarksville and Montgomery County.”

“It is a rallying cry for all our Govs, Clarksville residents, and Montgomery Country residents. I look forward to strengthening our partnership with all residents, local businesses, and our local government,” Harrison stated.

Clarksville’s Hometown Team follows the vision set forth by Harrison in the athletics department’s statement of purpose – if you want to go fast, you go alone. If you want to go far, you go together – by strengthening the bond between athletics, the university, and the community.

Clarksville’s Hometown Team aims to “Accelerate Our Future,” as Harrison mentions in athletics’ strategic plan, and give all its members the opportunity to “Experience Change. Experience Community. Experience Compassion,” as Austin Peay President Michael Licari displays in the university’s strategic plan.

“The development of Clarksville’s Hometown Team concept was initially brought up a year ago,” said coordinator of marketing and fan experience Erin White. “Bringing this campaign to life is not something that was important to just me, but our entire community and administration. One piece of our athletics strategic plan is to strengthen our sense of community in Montgomery County. So, the timing of this campaign couldn’t have been better.

“With so many people who come and go in our city, the goal of Clarksville’s Hometown Team is for all of us in Clarksville to really decide that here is where you plant your roots. Austin Peay State University is your team. Regardless of how long you have been, or plan to be, in Clarksville.”

From wearing red on Friday’s to Flying the Gov at your home or workplace, Austin Peay looks to be a shining light not only on our campus, but across all of Clarksville, Montgomery County, and Tennessee.