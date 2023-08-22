Tennessee Titans face New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium, Friday

Tennessee Titans (1-1) vs. New England Patriots (1-1)

Friday, August 25th, 2023 |7:15pm CT

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: WKRN-2 & NFL Network

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (1-1) conclude their 2023 preseason schedule this week with a home game against the New England Patriots (1-1). Kickoff at Nissan Stadium (69,143) is scheduled for 7:15pm on Friday, August 25th, 2023.

Joint Titans-Patriots practices that were originally scheduled for August 22nd and 23rd have been canceled. The Titans will practice those two days at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park, and the Patriots will arrive in Nashville on Thursday for the game on Friday.

This week’s contest will be televised regionally on the Titans Preseason TV Network, including flagship WKRN-News 2 in Nashville. Play-by-play announcer Paul Burmeister and analyst Charles Davis will call the action, and Cory Curtis will report from the sidelines. Outside of the Nashville market, viewers can also watch the game on NFL Network.

During the preseason, fans in the Nashville market are able to live stream the broadcast on their mobile devices from the Titans Mobile App (iOS and Android), as well as on desktop computers and mobile web at TennesseeTitans.com. Restrictions apply.

Additionally, fans outside of Nashville can access live Titans preseason games with NFL+, which offers access to all out-of-market preseason games across all devices, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games (phone and tablet only), live local and national audio for every game, and more.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster and gameday host Rhett Bryan.

About the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans traveled to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 of the preseason. After practicing with the Vikings for two days, the teams battled in a preseason game on Saturday night. The Titans totaled 281 rushing yards and used a pair of touchdowns by running back Julius Chestnut to earn a 24-16 victory.

Second-year quarterback Malik Willis started for the Titans and went the distance, passing for 85 yards and a touchdown and adding 91 rushing yards on 11 attempts. The other two quarterbacks on the roster, veteran Ryan Tannehill and rookie Will Levis, did not play. Willis also started the first preseason contest at Chicago, splitting time with Levis.

Chestnut accounted for a team-high 98 rushing yards against the Vikings, including a 55-yard run and a five-yard touchdown jaunt. He also caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Willis.

Tennessee’s initial touchdown of the evening occurred in the first quarter, when rookie running back Tyjae Spears crossed the goal line on a 33-yard touchdown run.

About the New England Patriots

The Patriots began the preseason with a 20-9 home loss to the Houston Texans before traveling to Green Bay last week. Their game with the Packers was suspended in the fourth quarter, ending in a 21-17 Patriots victory.

New England is in its 24th season under the direction of Bill Belichick, who is in his NFL-record 49th consecutive season coaching in the NFL. With Belichick, the Patriots have won nine conference titles and six Super Bowls. New England is looking to return to playoff form after finishing third in the AFC East with an 8-9 record in 2022.

Quarterback Mac Jones is entering his third NFL campaign since New England chose him with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In 2022, the former Alabama Crimson Tide signal caller passed for 2,997 yards with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel played for the Patriots from 2001 through 2008. The Patriots won the AFC five times (2001, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2011) and won the Super Bowl three times (2001, 2003, 2004) while Vrabel was playing in New England.

During the 2023 offseason, Patriots Chairman/CEO Robert Kraft announced that Vrabel would be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame this fall.