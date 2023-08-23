Austin Peay State University professors John Volker, Tim Self selected for APSU Distinguished Professorship Awards

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Business announced the 2023 AJ Taylor Distinguished Professorship Award winners on August 18th, 2023 signaling the beginning of a new academic year for the college.

The award is presented annually to two exceptional APSU business faculty members who demonstrate excellence in teaching and research.

The 2023 recipients are:

Excellence in Teaching: Dr. John Volker, professor of management

Excellence in Research: Dr. Tim Self, assistant professor of hospitality management

“We look forward to seeing the impact these faculty members will have on the lives of their students in the APSU College of Business,” Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips said. “The AJ Taylor Distinguished Professorship is an asset that improves the Austin Peay experience each year by providing much-needed resources to some outstanding instructors. We are grateful to alumnus Larry Carroll (’76) for his friendship and partnership in creating this meaningful award.”

In an announcement to college faculty and staff, Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the College of Business, emphasized the significant progress that Volker and Self have made in advancing the college’s initiatives.

“Dr. Volker has been a strong advocate in our mission to push students beyond the textbook with his entrepreneurship courses,” Hepner said. “In the last few years, he has motivated his students to participate in numerous professional events for budding entrepreneurs. He was also the lead faculty member for our college’s new student entrepreneurship competition last year.”

Hepner also highlighted Self’s contributions to the academic community through his prolific research.

“Dr. Self continues to make strides in our college’s hospitality management program while contributing valuable knowledge to the industry,” Hepner said. “His research has gained national recognition in his discipline with four highly ranked peer-reviewed journal publications in 2022 alone.”

To mark the occasion, each honoree received a special plaque and academic stipend to support their educational aspirations.

For more information about the 2023 AJ Taylor Distinguished Professorship Award winners, contact Elaina Russell at russelle@apsu.edu.