Tennessee Recognized for Excellence in Financial Reporting

Nashville, TN – Tennessee has received the highest form of recognition awarded for government accounting and financial reporting for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report.

The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Division of Accounts in the Department of Finance and Administration for the report on the fiscal year ending June 30th, 2022.

“The state’s accounting division leads hundreds of state professionals in producing the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report and we’re extremely proud of the excellent work performed by Director Mike Corricelli and his team,” F&A Commissioner Jim Bryson said. “The award represents the work done by an incredibly dedicated team that takes pride in preparing a detailed, accountable, and transparent financial report.”

The report is judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the GFOA, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by the Division of Accounts.

It’s the 43rd year the state has received the certificate, the most any state has achieved. Annual financial reports dating back to 1997 are available electronically on the state’s website.

The state’s Accounts division maintains a statewide structure and related policies and procedures to allow all branches of government to meet their reporting needs and assists all state agencies in the operations of the state accounting system.

The GFOA advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.