APSU Student Spotlight: Yuriy Holovchak unlocks Discoveries, Broadens Horizons

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) sophomore and Barry Goldwater Scholarship winner Yuriy Holovchak spent his summer in the historic city of Rennes, France, as a part of an International Research Experience for Students (IRES) grant program.

Holovchak spent several weeks delving into materials research and quantum computing while immersing himself in French culture. He visited famous local landmarks and experienced France’s lively environment first-hand, culminating in an enriching and unforgettable trip.

“The most exhilarating part of the trip was climbing up to the second stage of the Eiffel Tower,” Holovchak said. “The vast expanses of Paris below me felt breathtaking and rewarding.”

Holovchak and five other Austin Peay State University College of STEM students spent several weeks over the summer in Europe, part of a three-year, $300,000 International Research Experience for Students (IRES) grant from the National Science Foundation that will send 18 Austin Peay State University students over three years to universities in the Czech Republic, France and Poland. Five students went last summer.

A deep dive into France’s Scientific Landscape

The trip allowed Holovchak to dive further into quantum information science — a field based on quantum mechanics, a theory that describes how tiny particles like atoms and photons behave — and materials development in science and engineering.

“This experience further drove me to continue pursuing materials development and quantum information science as my topics of interest,” he said. “Seeing how the specific types of materials, which can be used for neuromorphic computing, for example, are synthesized gave me a lot of insight into the amount of work that it takes to create just one of these working components.”

“I started appreciating more the process behind making such materials and the overall amount of time scientists put in to make what they need,” he added. “I knew that I would obtain lots of new knowledge in these specific topics during this trip to France, and the newly gained experience will surely pave my way to even more challenging tasks in the future, from which I also hope to reap all the benefits.”



During the trip, Holovchak also applied the knowledge from his Austin Peay coursework, particularly his modern physics course. His understanding of the nature of glass helped him interpret the data shown by differential scanning calorimetry (DSC) — one of the instruments at the University of Rennes 1. DSC is a common materials research technique used to measure the amount of energy absorbed or released by a sample when it is heated or cooled.

‘One of the Most Beautiful Places’

Achievements aside, the adventure was not without its unexpected challenges. Holovchak adapted and learned in real time amid ongoing protests and cultural surprises.

“One day, I had to walk 2 kilometers to get to a bus stop when transportation in my area was halted due to a protest,” he said. “Protests were a significant part of the French culture in Rennes, much more than I anticipated.”

He also discovered an appreciation for France’s flexible work culture. By interacting with the locals, he realized that work could be efficiently done without a rigid timetable.

“It was a revelation to understand that work can be executed even outside a strict time schedule,” he said.

But the highlight of his non-academic adventures was a visit to Mont Saint-Michel, a small rocky island in Normandy, France, known for its stunning medieval architecture and dramatic tides. The island is crowned by the abbey of Mont Saint-Michel, a marvel of medieval architecture with its gothic spires, stout defensive walls and delicate flying buttresses.

“It’s one of the most beautiful places I’ve seen in my life,” Holovchak said. “While I gained just a bit of understanding about French culture and history, the exploration of the medieval monument enriched my overall experience for certain.”