Austin Peay State University Volleyball to take part in 2023 UAB Blazer Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team opens its 48th season when it travels south for the 2023 UAB Blazer Invitational, Friday and Saturday at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

The opener also marks the Governors’ 12th season under head coach Taylor Mott – the second-longest serving coach in program history.

This season’s Governors resemble the 2022 version in many ways, with the return of leading hitter Mikayla Powell, assists leader Kelsey Mead, and leading blocker Maggie Keenan.

That trio is among a group of 11 returnees on this year’s roster, whom four newcomers will join. While Austin Peay State University returns the bulk of last season’s team, it did lose a trio of starters: libero Erin Eisenhart, right-side hitter Tegan Seyring, and middle blocker Jaida Clark.

Austin Peay State University meets Buffalo, Florida A&M, and host UAB at the season-opening Blazer Invitational. The Govs, Bulls, and Blazers were among the NCAA Top 150 in RPI last season. At the same time, the Rattlers won the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament and appeared in the NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship.

Through The Rotation

Outside hitter, Mikayla Powell returns after leading APSU with 314 kills while hitting at a .307 attack percentage. Her 3.02 kills per set ranked 10th in the ASUN Conference last season. Powell has 631 kills and a .310 attack percentage in her first two seasons with the Governors.

Setter Kelsey Mead has back-to-back 600-assist campaigns to her credit while leading the Govs 6-2 offense. She recorded a career-best 648 assists (6.17 per set) last season and became the ninth APSU setter to record 2,000 career assists (Nov. 4 vs. Liberty).

Middle blocker Maggie Keenan led APSU with 76 blocks despite missing six matches due to an injury. She has 197 blocks in the last two seasons, and her 212 career blocks make her one of 13 athletes with 200-plus blocks as a Governor. Only five APSU blockers have recorded 300 blocks.

Outside hitter Elizabeth Wheat finished her sophomore season with 113 kills and 23 blocks in 23 matches, both career bests.

Outside hitter Sarah Carnathan also played in 23 of the Govs’ 27 matches last season, finishing with 58 kills and 17 blocks. Her 13 matches started were sixth most on the team.

Last season, Austin Peay State University saw 13 different players start a match (not including at libero), and 11 athletes played in at least 20 matches.

The APSU Govs have to replace libero Erin Eisenhart, who led the Govs with 463 digs (4.41 per set). Jaida Clark, the team’s No. 2 blocker, also departed after recording 75 blocks (0.72 per set) in 2022. Outside hitter Tegan Seyring graduated following her 260-kill performance last season.

Supporting Items

In 11 previous seasons with head coach Taylor Mott at the helm, Austin Peay State University is 5-6 in season openers, including winning the 2022 season opener against Louisiana Tech in four sets.

The APSU Govs are 4-7 in true road openers under Mott, with its last road-opening win coming during the COVID-19 spring 2021 season when they swept Tennessee State. Saturday’s match against host UAB will be the Govs 2023 road-opening match.

Head coach Taylor Mott enters 2023 within sight of two significant career milestones. She is seven wins away from career victory No. 500 after amassing 493 wins in her first 24 seasons as a head coach. In addition, Mott needs 12 wins to reach Austin Peay State University victory No. 200, which, if she gets that milestone this season, would put her ahead of the victory pace set by APSU Hall of Fame Coach Cheryl Holt.



With the Austin Peay State University men’s and women’s basketball teams departing for the new F&M Bank Arena in downtown Clarksville, the Governors’ volleyball team becomes the only team playing in the Dunn Center. At a seating capacity of more than 5,500 in its current configuration, the Dunn Center is among the largest volleyball-only facilities in Division I.

Inside The Series

Buffalo

Series: Buffalo leads, 1-0.

Last Meeting: Buffalo won a five-set victory against the Govs in 1997 as part of the Mississippi State Invitational. It was one of only three losses the Govs endured in that season’s first 12 matches as they rolled to a 21-win campaign under former head coach Cheryl Holt.

Florida A&M

Series: Austin Peay leads, 1-0.

Last Meeting: The Govs and Rattlers met for the first time last season as part of the FAMU-FSU Invitational in Tallahassee. Austin Peay State University won in five sets, with Mikayla Powell posting her first 20-kill outing in the Red & White, scoring 21 kills at an impressive .370 attack percentage.

UAB

Series: UAB leads, 8-2.

Last Meeting: Austin Peay State University and host UAB last met in the 2017 season when the Govs last appeared in the Blazer Invitational. APSU won that last meeting in four sets, extending their win streak to two matches. Ashley Slay paced the APSU Govs with 27 kills to down the Blazers and improve to 5-1 en route to the second NCAA Tournament Appearance. UAB won the first eight meetings in the series, which began in 1982.