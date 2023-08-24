Gateway Chamber Orchestra to hold BBQ, Brews & Beethoven at Clarksville Regional Airport October 1st

Clarksville, TN – The Gateway Chamber Orchestra is thrilled to announce its upcoming event, BBQ, Brews & Beethoven, an extraordinary fusion of classical music and craft beer, designed exclusively for Clarksville.

This unique event will take place on October 1st, 2023 in the corporate hangers at Clarksville Regional Airport, promising an evening of sublime melodies, delicious BBQ, handcrafted brews, and a lively atmosphere.

BBQ, Brews, & Beethoven aims to break down traditional barriers and offers a refreshing and innovative experience catering to music enthusiasts and beer aficionados alike. According to Summer Fuchs, the GCO’s Interim Executive Director, “This event is ideal for individuals looking for something different to do in Clarksville. Attendees will have the chance to sample inspiring music, craft beers, and delicious BBQ.”

Renowned for their mastery and captivating performances, the Gateway Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Gregory Wolynec, will enthrall attendees with a performance of Schubert’s Symphony No. 5.

Tickets for BBQ, Brews, & Beethoven are limited, so early ticket purchase is strongly encouraged. Visit gatewaychamberorchestra.org to secure your ticket and find additional information about the event.

Don’t miss the chance to indulge in a symphony of flavors, melodies, and connections at BBQ, Brews, & Beethoven.

About Gateway Chamber Orchestra

The Gateway Chamber Orchestra (GCO) is a nationally recognized American cultural institution committed to enriching lives through innovative concerts, distinctive recordings, and inspiring educational programs. Conducted by Gregory Wolynec, the GCO performs in the George & Sharon Mabry Concert Hall in Clarksville, TN.

The ensemble debuted in the fall of 2008, and has grown into a classically modeled chamber orchestra composed of leading symphony players, recording musicians, and university faculty from Middle Tennessee and beyond, who delight in bringing their shared passion for the world’s greatest music to the community.

Visit www.gatewaychamberorchestra.com