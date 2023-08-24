Last Time Tennessee Titans played New England Patriots

Week 12: Tennessee Titans 13, New England Patriots 36

Sunday, November 28th, 2021 | 1:00pm ET / 12:00pm CT | Gillette Stadium

Nashville, TN – In Week 12 of the 2021 season, the Tennessee Titans traveled to New England to face the Patriots.

Despite Tennessee racking up 270 rushing yards, marking the organization’s 10th-highest rushing yardage total in franchise history, and the Titans defense limiting New England to two touchdowns on five total trips inside the red zone, Tennessee fell on the road to the Patriots by a score of 36-13.

New England got on the board in the first quarter on a nine-play scoring drive that began at the Titans’ 37-yard line. Patriots QB Mac Jones connected with Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne for a four-yard touchdown and an early 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Tennessee constructed a 14-play scoring drive that included first-down receptions by TE MyCole Pruitt, WR Cody Hollister, and two first-down scrambles by QB Ryan Tannehill. Ultimately, Tannehill found WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a one-yard touchdown, but the extra point attempt was no good, 7-6 New England.

Later in the second quarter, Patriots K Nick Folk converted field goals of 22, 37, and 44 yards to make it a 16-6 game. However, Tennessee responded just before the end of the first half, as RB Dontrell Hilliard took a third-down handoff and raced 68 yards into the end zone for a touchdown. Tennessee cut the lead to 16-13 heading into halftime.

In the third quarter, New England tacked on 10 points to increase the lead. First, Folk converted a 28-yard field goal attempt for a 19-13 game. Next, Jones connected with Bourne for a 41-yard touchdown pass and his second score of the day to make it 26-13.

In the fourth quarter, the Patriots added another 10 points to put the game out of reach for Tennessee. Folk converted a 52-yard field goal to increase the lead to 29-13.

Next, Tennessee turned the ball over on downs at their own 21-yard line with five and a half minutes remaining in regulation. Patriots RB Damien Harris rushed for seven yards, and then ran for a 14-yard touchdown, as New England sealed a 36-13 victory.