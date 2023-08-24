Nashville Sounds rally in the Ninth for 3-2 win over Gwinnett Stripers

Lawrenceville, GA – The Nashville Sounds (67-54, 27-20) rode a quality start from Colin Rea and ninth-inning heroics from Cam Devanney to a 3-2 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers (55-66, 22-24) on Thursday night. Nashville has now taken 10 straight contests against the Stripers dating back to May 14th.

For the second night in a row the crowd at Coolray Field was in for a pitching duel. Rea and Gwinnett’s Dylan Dodd held the offenses hitless through the first four innings. Abraham Toro led off the top of the fifth with a double, finally adding a tally to the hit column. Rea added a few frames to Nashville’s nine no-hit innings from last night, extending the streak to 13.1 before Joe Dunand snapped it with a fifth-inning single.

Hoy Park put Gwinnett on the board first with an RBI triple down the right-field line, scoring Dunand before eventually scoring himself and extending the lead to 2-0. But Nashville would not stay down for long, tying the contest in the sixth when Jahmai Jones deposited a poorly located Dodd fastball into the apartments beyond the left field fence.

Relievers Clayton Andrews and Alex Claudio (W, 1-2) teamed up to handle the seventh and eighth, keeping the game tied despite Gwinnett threatening with two on in the eighth inning. Cam Devanney showed appreciation of their efforts by coming through with a go-ahead two-out single in the ninth, plating Owen Miller from second base and putting Nashville ahead for good. Thyago Vieira locked down the save with a clean ninth, his seventh of the season.

The Sounds’ six hits were evenly distributed among the top six hitters in their lineup. Jones (2-R HR) and Toro (2B) supplied the extra-base knocks. Jones (2 BB) and rehabbing Milwaukee Brewer Jesse Winker (1B, BB) each reached three times. Rea fanned six over 6.0 innings, his longest outing for Nashville this season.

The Sounds look to secure the series tomorrow night with southpaw Robert Gasser (8-1, 3.81) on the hill. He’ll face Gwinnett right-hander Michael Soroka (4-3, 3.24). The first pitch is set for 6:05pm CT at Coolray Field.

Post-Game Notes

Jesse Winker finished 1-for-2 with a run and a pair of walks in his third game on the current Major League rehab assignment stint. He is batting .500 (5-for-10) with a .583 on-base percentage over the three games. The recently turned 30-year-old has been on Milwaukee’s 10-day injured list since July 26th with back spasms.

Keston Hiura extended his on-base streak to a personal season-high 20 games (since July 28) with a sixth-inning single. It is the fourth-longest on-base streak by a Sounds player this season. He’s batting .350 (28-for-80) with four doubles, seven homers, 23 RBI, 11 runs, a .398 on-base percentage, and 1.061 OPS during the stretch.

Abraham Toro extended his hitting and on-base streaks to 14 games with his double. He is one of just five International League hitters to have two separate hitting streaks of at least 14 games this season (also April 11th-29th), joining Miguel Andujar of Indianapolis, Luken Baker of Memphis, Brayan Rocchio of Columbus, and Andrew Stevenson of St. Paul.

Cam Devanney has quietly strung together a 12-game on-base streak dating back to August 10th. He is batting .282 (11-for-39) over the span with a .378 on-base percentage and .865 OPS.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets for the rest of the 2023 season are on sale now.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com