APSU Soccer falls at North Dakota State, 4-1

Fargo, ND – Senior Tori Case netted her fourth-career goal and first of 2023 in the 66th minute of the Austin Peay State University soccer team’s match against North Dakota State; however, the Governors fell to the Bison 4-1, Friday, at Dacotah Field.

The Governors fired the first two shots of Friday’s match in the 10th minute. After an attempt by Ellie Dreas was blocked in the box, Schenk tallied APSU’s first shot on goal 13 seconds later off the rebound, but it was saved by North Dakota State’s goalkeeper.

The Bison scored the match’s first goal in the 33rd minute after a two-on-one breakaway that deflected off Katie Bahn, but rolled to centerfield, picked up by NDSU’s Olivia Watson, and fired into the top-left of the net from 22 yards out.

North Dakota State extended its lead in the 39th minute and held its 2-0 lead at the break.

The Bison struck early after the half, extending their lead to 3-0 13 minutes after halftime; however, Case cut into APSU’s deficit in the 66th minute with her first score of 2023 off assists by Kasidy Schenk and Ashtyn Ivey. The assists by Schenk and Ivey were the first of their respective careers.

NDSU regained its three-goal advantage on their second shot following Case’s score.

APSU goalkeeper Katie Bahn made three straight saves following the score and finished with a career-high seven saves in the outing.

Inside The Box Score

Austin Peay State University falls to 0-2 all-time against North Dakota State after dropping its first-ever match in the Peace Garden State.

Tori Case netted her fourth career goal in the 66th minute against the Bisons.

Both Kasidy Schenk and Ashtyn Ivey tallied their first-career assists on Case’s score. It was the first multi-assist goal for APSU since Annabel Anderson and Ellie Dreas assisted on an Alec Baumgardt goal against Jacksonville, on October 6th.

Katie Bahn tallied a career-high seven saves against the Bison.

Bahn’s seven saves are tied for the most by an APSU keeper since APSU alumna Chloé Dion tallied nine against Chattanooga, on September 3rd, 2021.

Freshman goalkeeper Lauryn Berry made her collegiate debut against the Bison, logging 8:37 between the pipes and facing one shot.

Junior defender Lindsey McMahon extended her team-best starting streak to 38 matches.

McMahon played all 90 minutes for the 29th time in the last 30 matches.

Ashtyn Ivey led APSU with a career-best two shots on goal in the match. She and Alec Baumgardt each recorded a team-best two shots in the affair as well.

APSU has recorded double-digit shot totals in all three matches this season.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2023 campaign, follow the soccer team on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok (@GovsWSOC) and on Facebook (Austin Peay Soccer). Or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team concludes its two-game Peace Garden State road trip against North Dakota in a Sunday 1:00pm match in Grand Forks, North Dakota.