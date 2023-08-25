Austin Peay State University has Four Football Players earn Preseason All-United Athletic Conference selections

Clarksville, TN – Defensive back Kory Chapman, tight end Jordan Goco, offensive lineman Chandler Kirton, and linebacker Tyler Long were the four Austin Peay State University (APSU)football players named to the 2023 Preseason All-United Athletic Conference Team, the league announced Thursday.

Chapman played in all 11 games for the Governors during the 2022 season and started in the final six games of the season after taking over for Kam Ruffin, who suffered a season-ending injury.

After making just nine tackles in the first four games of the season, Chapman exploded for a career-high 13 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, and a pass breakup in the APSU Govs comeback win against Eastern Kentucky.

A native of Hoover, Alabama, Chapman finished the 2022 season with 67 total tackles, which ranked third on the team and 11th in the ASUN Conference, to go along with 7.0 tackles for loss, which led APSU defensive backs and was tied for 12th in the ASUN. Chapman was also one of four Govs with multiple interceptions, he ranked fourth on the team and was tied for eighth in the ASUN with two picks. In the final seven games of the season, Chapman averaged 8.2 tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss per game.

In his first season at Austin Peay State University, Goco played in all 11 games and made nine starts at tight end. Goco had 11 receptions for 127 yards last season and recorded a pair of multi-reception games, including a season-best two catches for 25 yards against Kennesaw State.

Before joining the APSU Govs, the Clemmons, North Carolina native spent four seasons at Campbell. As a Camel, Goco had a career day against Presbyterian when he took his lone reception 60 yards for a touchdown.

A 2022 HERO Sports Freshman All-America and All-ASUN Conference selection, Kirton started all 11 games on the offensive line for the Govs last season. Kirton blocked for an offense that recorded 4,658 yards of total offense and scored 347 points during the 2022 season – the second and third-best season totals in Austin Peay State University history.

The Atlantic Beach, Florida native also helped the Governors pass for 2,580 yards – the fourth-best single-season in APSU history – and rush for 2,082 yards, marking the first time in program history they have passed and rushed for 2,000-plus yards in the same season.

A transfer from Norfolk State, Tyler Long played in all 11 games for the Spartans last season and racked up a team-leading 106 total tackles. A First Team All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference selection last season, Long recorded six double-digit tackle performances and ranked 19th in the NCAA with 9.6 tackles per game.

Hailing from Cincinnati, Ohio, Long was a Second Team All-MEAC honoree during the 2021 season after recording 78 tackles, which led the Spartans and ranked fourth in the MEAC. In 22 games at Norfolk State, Long posted 184 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, and two pass breakups.

The Governors’ four selections on the inaugural Preseason All-UAC Team were tied for fourth-most in the conference behind Central Arkansas’ seven selections and Eastern Kentucky’s five selections. Eastern Kentucky quarterback Parker McKinney was named the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year while Utah Tech defensive lineman Syrus Webster was the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

Austin Peay received one first-place vote and was tabbed to finish third in the 2023 Preseason UAC Coaches Poll. Eastern Kentucky was picked to win the conference with two first-place votes while Central Arkansas received five first-place votes and was picked second. Austin Peay takes on the Colonels and Bears in two of the final three weeks of the season with a Week 10 trip to Eastern Kentucky, on November 4th, before hosting Central Arkansas, on November 18th, in the regular-season finale at Fortera Stadium.

Austin Peay kicks off the 2023 season on September 2nd at 6:00pm against Southern Illinois at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale, Illinois. The Governors open UAC play when they square off with Stephen F. Austin in a September 23rd, 6:00pm game at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, Texas.

For news and updates throughout the entire 2023 football season, follow the Governors on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook or be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com.