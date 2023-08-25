77.7 F
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for August 25th-28th, 2023

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – Anticipate a warm day on the horizon, coupled with the potential for weekend showers in the Clarksville-Montgomery County weather forecast. As we progress through the days, temperatures will gradually shift from the upper 90s to the upper 80s, offering a slight reprieve from the heat.

Prepare for a scorching day today as the sun shines brightly, pushing temperatures near 98°F. Be cautious of high heat indices, potentially reaching up to 110°F. A light west wind of 5 to 10 mph might offer a slight respite.

Tuesday night brings mostly clear skies and a gentle west-southwest breeze around 5 mph. Overnight lows settle at about 75°F, providing a relatively warm night.

As Saturday progresses, a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3:00pm, adds a touch of uncertainty to the otherwise mostly sunny and hot weather. The thermometer climbs to a high of 97°F, with heat index values potentially hitting 110°F. A shift in winds from southwest to north-northwest, at speeds of 5 to 10 mph, could be felt later in the day.

An isolated 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7:00pm Saturday night sets the evening stage. Expect a mostly cloudy night with a low near 71°F. Winds will be calm from the north.

Sunday offers a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms amidst mostly sunny skies. The day’s high reaches 87°F, accompanied by a gentle north wind of 5 to 10 mph.

Prepare for partly cloudy conditions Sunday night as nightfall arrives, with temperatures lowering to around 66°F. A slightly stronger north-northeast wind of about 10 mph may be felt.

Starting the week, mostly sunny skies persist on Monday, reaching a high of 86°F. The north-northeast wind at around 10 mph might offer some relief from the warmth.

As Monday night descends, the weather remains mostly clear, with temperatures dropping to about 64°F. The north wind continues at 5 to 10 mph.

Stay weather-aware and enjoy the weekend responsibly!

