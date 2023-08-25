Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department to hold “The Hub” to enhance Community Unity, Wellness

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department will host “The Hub,” a gathering designed to promote inclusivity, and enhance the quality of life for underrepresented populations, on August 29th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Burt-Cobb Recreation Center.
The Hub is on a mission to create a platform that connects community resources, fitness and activity information, and wellness service providers, all aimed at serving the unique needs of our diverse community. By promoting existing service providers in the area, The Hub strives to make these valuable services accessible to everyone, fostering a stronger, more resilient community.
The event, which takes place quarterly at different locations, aims to empower attendees with knowledge and connections. By bringing together local organizations and partners, The Hub offers an opportunity for visitors to learn about the wide variety of resources available to them and engage in conversations that can improve their quality of life.
Participating community partners in this edition of The Hub include:
-
Arts for Hearts
-
Catholic Charities
-
Center for Family Development
-
Clarksville Neighborhood & Community Services
-
Clarksville Parks and Recreation
-
Cumberland Pediatric Foundation
-
Customs House Museum
-
Educational Opportunity Center
-
First Presbyterian Church- Adult Day services
-
Learning Center
-
Loaves and Fishes
-
Manpower
-
Manna Clothing
-
Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health
-
Meet at the Well
-
Mental Health Cooperative
-
Nurture House Group
-
TN Department of Family and Children’s Services
-
TN Department of Human Services
-
Veterans Upward Bound
-
Voc Rehab
For more information, visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com, email us at parksrec@cityofclarksville.com, or call us at 931.645.7476.