Clarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juvenile Joshua Clendening

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 15-year-old Joshua Clendening (white male).

He was last seen on August 22nd, 2023 at around 9:17am at the Tennessee Department of Children Services (DCS), 350 Pageant Lane.

Joshua is 5’5” tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes, and is wearing a red hoodie and dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact Detective Weber at 931.648.0656, ext. 5739.