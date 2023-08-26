Austin Peay State University Soccer plays North Dakota on the road, Sunday

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer concludes its two-match trip to North Dakota with a Sunday 1:00pm contest against North Dakota at Bronson Field in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Austin Peay (1-2) are coming off a 4-1 loss at North Dakota State, on Friday. Team captain Tori Case netted her first goal of 2023 in the 66th minute, but it was not enough as APSU dropped their first road outing of the early season.

Kasidy Schenk and Ashtyn Ivey tallied their first-career assists on Case’s score. Schenk enters APSU’s fourth match with a team-best three points after netting her first-career goal in the season-opener against UT Martin, on August 17th.

After dropping its first two matches of the season, North Dakota (1-2) enters Friday’s match following a 2-0 victory against MSU Moorhead, Thursday.

The Fighting Hawks are led by Chris Logan who is in his seventh season with the program.

Senior forward Allison Rapaduski leads UND with two goals and nine shots. She is one of three goalscorers for the Fighting Hawks who have scored and allowed four goals in three matches.

The Scouting Report

Their Gaffer: Chris Logan | 41-55-12 at UND (Seventh Season) | 49-63-15 All Time (Eighth All-Time)

2023 Record: 1-2 (0-0 Summit)

Their 2023 Season So Far: After dropping their first two matches of 2023 to Montana (0-1) and Boise State (2-3), the Fighting Hawks earned their first win of the season in a 2-0 victory against MSU Moorhead, Thursday. UND’s match against the Govs ends a four-match season-opening homestand.

2022 Record: 7-9-4 (3-4-2 Summit)

2022 Season Result: North Dakota’s 2022 campaign came to an end following a 1-0 loss to Omaha in the Summit League Women’s Soccer Championship Quarterfinals.

All-Time Series: 0-0-1 | First meeting in Grand Forks.

Last Meeting: Then-freshman Haley Patterson scored in the ninth minute of a Sept. 23, 2021 meeting to give APSU an early one-goal lead. The Fighting Fighting Hawks scored the equalizer in the 35th minute on an own goal. Patterson led APSU with four shots and three shots on goal in the 1-1 draw.

Quick Kicks

Austin Peay State Univesity concludes a two-match trip to North Dakota in Sunday’s 1:00pm contest against the Fighting Hawks.

The Governors look for their first-ever win in North Dakota after dropping a 4-1 match to North Dakota State, on Friday.

APSU drew with the Fighting Hawks 1-1 during the 2021 season in the only previous meeting between the two sides.

Tori Case netted her fourth career goal in the Govs’ previous match against NDSU.

Both Kasidy Schenk and Ashtyn Ivey tallied their first-career assists on Case’s score. It was the first multi-assist goal for APSU since Annabel Anderson and Ellie Dreas assisted on an Alec Baumgardt goal against Jacksonville, on October 6th.

Goalkeeper Katie Bahn tallied a career-best seven saves against NDSU.

Bahn’s seven stops were tied for the most by an APSU keeper since APSU alumna Chloé Dion tallied nine against Chattanooga, on September 3rd, 2021.

Lindsey McMahon looks to extend her team-best starting streak to 39 matches against the Fighting Hawks.

McMahon has gone the distance, playing all 90 minutes in 29 of her last 30 appearances.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team ends a three-match road trip when it returns to the Volunteer State for a Thursday 5:00pm match against Chattanooga.