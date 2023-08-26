Nashville Predators set to hold Gold Star Showcase on September 28th at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Nashville Predators will host the Gold Star Showcase, an intrasquad game between Predators players benefiting the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Thursday, September 28th at 7:00pm CT.

“We are absolutely thrilled to host this game at F&M Bank Arena and to see Predators hockey in Clarksville Montgomery County,” F&M Bank Arena General Manager Kylie Wilkerson said. “This matchup will serve as part of an exciting kickoff to the upcoming NHL season, and we are honored to utilize the event to support our military community.”

Tickets for the Gold Star Showcase will go on sale on August 29th at 10:00am CT on Ticketmaster.com. Season Ticket Citizens will receive a presale and special discount code that will be available to them on August 28th at 10:00am CT.

Fans will also have the option to purchase premium tickets for the game, which will include an all-inclusive food and beverage package. Austin Peay State University students will have the opportunity to claim free tickets to the game in their designated student section, and select military personnel can also receive free tickets, with details to come.

The military-themed contest will recognize the facility’s close proximity to Fort Campbell and incorporate members of the military in the team’s game presentation. A portion of all ticket sales from the game will be donated to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, a nonprofit organization that empowers families of fallen Special Operations Personnel and service members awarded the Medal of Honor.

To learn more about the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, please visit specialops.org.

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by SS&E. Ford Ice Center offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents. Fans can stay up-to-date on everything relating to F&M Bank Arena by following @fmbankarena on all social media platforms.

Visit myfmbankarena.com for all arena policies and procedures. Approved bags, including medical bags, parenting bags, CLEAR bags (12” x 12” x 6”), and NON-CLEAR bags (6.5” x 4.5” or smaller), will be permitted following the screening.