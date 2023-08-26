Strong Thunderstorms headed to Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that Strong Thunderstorms will impace Montgomery County, Northern Dickson County, Stewart County, Houston County, and Northwestern Cheatham County through 4:30pm CT

At 3:36pm CT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Murray to Clarksville. Movement was south at 10 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible.

This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 1 and 15.

Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning occurs with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Locations Impacted Include

Clarksville TN, Ashland City TN, Dover TN, Erin TN, Tennessee Ridge TN, Big Rock TN, Vanleer TN, Cumberland City TN, Slayden TN, Cheatham Dam, Palmyra TN, Woodlawn TN, Land Between The Lakes, Houston County Airport, Indian Mound TN, and Cunningham TN.