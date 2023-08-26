76.7 F
Clarksville
Saturday, August 26, 2023
HomeNewsStrong Thunderstorms headed to Montgomery County
News

Strong Thunderstorms headed to Montgomery County

News Staff
By News Staff
Thunderstorm

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that Strong Thunderstorms will impace Montgomery County, Northern Dickson County, Stewart County, Houston County, and Northwestern Cheatham County through 4:30pm CT

At 3:36pm CT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Murray to Clarksville. Movement was south at 10 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible.

This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 1 and 15.

Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning occurs with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Locations Impacted Include

Clarksville TN, Ashland City TN, Dover TN, Erin TN, Tennessee Ridge TN, Big Rock TN, Vanleer TN, Cumberland City TN, Slayden TN, Cheatham Dam, Palmyra TN, Woodlawn TN, Land Between The Lakes, Houston County Airport, Indian Mound TN, and Cunningham TN.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis releases Fall Slate
Next article
Austin Peay State University Soccer plays North Dakota on the road, Sunday
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online