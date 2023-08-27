Tennessee Tourism list 10 Unique Outdoor Music Venues in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – Tennessee, renowned for its rich musical heritage, is now stepping beyond traditional concert halls and indoor arenas to embrace the open air.

Whether you’re a country music lover, a blues aficionado or simply someone seeking an unparalleled musical experience, Tennessee’s outdoor venues promise to captivate hearts and ears alike.

Located in Pelham in Grundy County, and nestled underground within a captivating cave system, The Caverns transform into an acoustic wonderland that hosts a diverse range of artists.

Experience music amidst awe-inspiring rock formations that create a natural amphitheater, enhancing the sound experience. Upcoming performances include The Glitch Mob, 100 Gecs and Darrel Scott.

Arrington Vineyards offers concerts with its series Music in the Vines. Jazz, bluegrass, and country rise into the air at Arrington Vineyards.

This Middle Tennessee vineyard, started by Kix Brooks of the country duo Brooks & Dunn, hosts the music series every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from April through November. Guests can enjoy the vineyard grounds, award-winning wines, and music from local, rising stars.

Step into a unique blend of music, history, and intrigue at the Brushy Mountain Concert Series, hosted within the confines of Historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary. Situated in Petros, this concert series offers an unparalleled experience that unites the power of live music with the mystique of a former prison setting.

As the sun sets behind the rugged hills, the stage comes alive with performances that resonate through the cells and corridors, creating an atmosphere that’s both captivating and hauntingly memorable.

Located in Chattanooga, Greenway Farms hosts Fireside, a free outdoor concert series that takes place every Thursday from 7:00pm-9:00pm in October. Guests are invited to bring blankets and chairs, marshmallow roasting sticks, and dancing shoes. Attendees are also encouraged to bring a picnic.

Performances this year include Lou Wamp & the Bluetastics, The New Quintet, Randy Steele and the Stringer’s Ridge Band.

Ascend Amphitheater is an open-air venue located on the Cumberland River in Nashville. The venue provides a beautiful view of the city skyline. It seats 2,300 people in fixed seating and 4,500 on the lawn. Upcoming concerts include Jordan Davis, Arctic Monkeys, Odeza, Hozier, Darius Rucker, and Hozier.

Knoxville brings music and entertainment throughout the year to World’s Fair Park. The iconic area is known for the Sunsphere, but also has an amphitheater open for concerts, special events and theatrical performances.

It was constructed for the 1982 World’s Fair and renovated in 2007. There’s also a performance lawn and a festival lawn that hosts concerts and festivals.

This venue is located at the back of 150 acres in a reclaimed rock quarry rich in local history in Franklin. From all nearby roads you won’t see an amphitheater.

What you will see are abundant green spaces including ponds, trees, fields, and wildlife – essentially all the natural beauty of outdoor Tennessee. Upcoming concerts include the Goo Goo Dolls, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Smashing Pumpkins.

Beginning every March, Overton Park Shell hosts more than 50 concerts, providing free music to their diverse audiences. From jazz to rock, soul, and blues, the concerts emulate the “Soundtrack of America, Made in Tennessee.”

Located in the heart of Memphis, visitors are invited to bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the open-air facility. Dogs on a leash are welcome in the designated Puppy Bar, a brand-new dog-friendly social spot.

The Century Farm Winery’s outdoor venue provides an idyllic backdrop for music enthusiasts and wine connoisseurs alike in Jackson. From now through October, they host Voices in the Vineyards, a free outdoor concert series.

The rolling vineyards, sprawling greenery, and charming rustic architecture create an atmosphere that is both inviting and captivating. As the sun sets and the stars emerge, the winery’s stage becomes a platform for artists to engage with their audience in a uniquely intimate setting.

In the heart of Jackson, the Amphitheater at the Market is an outdoor facility that hosts a range of music events. The venue connects locals and travelers alike to Memphis’ Beale Street and Nashville’s Honky Tonk Highway by providing an amazing concert experience.

The 2023 AMP Concert Series runs from April through September. Bring a picnic, blankets and lawn chairs for nights filled with music. Upcoming shows include Tyler Goodson and Bryan Moffitt.

