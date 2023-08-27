Austin Peay State University’s Basic Emergency Medical Technician program graduates 15 students

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) celebrated 15 graduates from its Basic Emergency Medical Technician program on Tuesday, August 15th, as they prepare for careers in the emergency medical services (EMS) profession.

This program trains and prepares students to achieve the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technician Basic certification, which is the first of three EMS levels, and equips students to excel in entry-level roles. APSU offers the certification through a partnership with Montgomery County Emergency Medical Services.

Students in the program must be at least 18 years old and hold a high school diploma or GED equivalency. This session contained a diverse group from the Montgomery County area, including active-duty service members, veterans, recent high school graduates, recent college graduates, and even a father-son pair.

They include:

Shelby Batson

Levi Bayer

Brandon Capps

Colton Chabot

Katie Connor

Mary Gibbs-Merriweather

D’Angelo Jones

Alexandra King

Gracie McCurdy

Jakob Munoz

Jules Munoz

Cameron Taylor

Amelia Thomas

Hailey Villegas

Kyle Watts

Basic Emergency Medical Technician certification is offered through APSU and Montgomery County EMS twice a year, and Advanced Emergency Medical Technician certification is offered once a year.

Both courses are instructed by certified staff from Montgomery County EMS. Registration information can be found on the APSU Professional & Workforce Development website.

The Professional & Workforce Development Center is a division of Austin Peay State University offering non-credit courses that do not require students to be enrolled in the university path.

Courses include certification-style courses such as Medical Assistant, Phlebotomy Technician, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), American Sign Language, and other Career and Workforce Certifications.

For more information on the APSU Professional & Workforce Development Center, please contact pro-work-center@apsu.edu, call 931.221.7816, or visit www.apsu.edu/continuing-education.