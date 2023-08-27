Clarksville Police Department responds to Shooting at Tippers on Tiny Town Road

Clarksville, TN – Early this morning, August 27th, 2023 at around 12:35am, the Clarksville Police Department responded to Tippers, 1481 Tiny Town Road.

There was a reported fight in progress and one individual received a gunshot wound to the lower chest area.

That individual was flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter and his status is unknown at this time. Members of CPD’s Crime Scene Unit are processing the scene and detectives are asking for anyone with information to call 911.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Clegg at 931.648.0656, ext. 5324.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.