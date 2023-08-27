Nashville Sounds has Tickets for Boo at the Zoo on Sale Now

Nashville, TN – Ring in spooky season and buy tickets now for Nashville Zoo’s annual Boo at the Zoo, presented by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers which will run October 13th through 29th from 5:00pm to 9:00pm nightly. Enjoy fall-themed activities, special animal shows, plenty of treats, and more.

This event will feature magical lit scenes around the Zoo, giant straw creatures, a Scary-Go-Round carousel, and a Monster Mash dance area with spooktacular tunes. Kids will receive a souvenir bag that they can use to collect candy at 10 trick-or-treat stations on a trail through the Zoo.

Guests also have the opportunity to pick their own pumpkin and meet their favorite costumed characters. Boo at the Zoo guests can watch some of the Zoo’s ambassador animals demonstrate their natural abilities at Halloween-themed animal shows taking place nightly at 5:45pm, 6:45pm, and 7:45pm.

Some of the Zoo’s animal exhibits including Unseen New World, Caribbean flamingos, and Sumatran tigers will be visible in their habitat each night until 8:00pm.

Tickets for Fridays through Sundays are $21.00 for everyone ages 2 and up. Tickets for Mondays through Thursdays are $18.00 for everyone ages 2 and up. Children under age 2 are free and members save $3.00 per ticket. Please note that every person, including children ages 2 and under, will need a ticket reservation to enter the event.

Boo at the Zoo is presented by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers and sponsored by Amazon, Mix 92.9, Irwin Entertainment, AAA, Curated Events, and ICEE.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.nashvillezoo.org/boo.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization celebrating 25 years at Grassmere. The Zoo is an accredited member of the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry.

Nashville Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world. With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than one million guests annually.

Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown. For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.